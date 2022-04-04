                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Sean Abbott

Sean Abbott
NationalityAustralia
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age30 years, 5 months, 24 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches5
Innings5
Not Out0
Runs98
High Score49
Average19.60
Strike Rate120.98
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s12
Matches8
Innings3
Not Out1
Runs17
High Score12
Average8.50
Strike Rate100.00
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s1
Matches115
Innings69
Not Out17
Runs582
High Score41
Average11.19
Strike Rate110.43
100s0
50s0
6s24
4s33
Matches70
Innings49
Not Out6
Runs762
High Score50
Average17.72
Strike Rate103.39
100s0
50s1
6s32
4s57
Matches66
Innings95
Not Out9
Runs1935
High Score102
Average22.50
Strike Rate52.83
100s1
50s10
6s42
4s198
Matches5
Innings5
overs34
Runs234
wickets3
bestinning1/25
bestmatch1/25
Average78.00
econ6.88
Strike Rate68.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches8
Innings8
overs22
Runs178
wickets5
bestinning2/14
bestmatch2/14
Average35.60
econ8.09
Strike Rate26.4
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches115
Innings113
overs361
Runs3108
wickets142
bestinning5/16
bestmatch5/16
Average21.88
econ8.60
Strike Rate15.2
4W4
5W1
10W0
Matches70
Innings67
overs521
Runs2774
wickets109
bestinning5/43
bestmatch5/43
Average25.44
econ5.32
Strike Rate28.6
4W3
5W2
10W0
Matches66
Innings119
overs1872.4
Runs5822
wickets180
bestinning7/45
bestmatch8/67
Average32.34
econ3.10
Strike Rate62.4
4W7
5W5
10W0
