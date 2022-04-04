Sean Abbott
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 5 months, 24 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|98
|High Score
|49
|Average
|19.60
|Strike Rate
|120.98
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|12
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|17
|High Score
|12
|Average
|8.50
|Strike Rate
|100.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|1
|Matches
|115
|Innings
|69
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|582
|High Score
|41
|Average
|11.19
|Strike Rate
|110.43
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|24
|4s
|33
|Matches
|70
|Innings
|49
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|762
|High Score
|50
|Average
|17.72
|Strike Rate
|103.39
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|32
|4s
|57
|Matches
|66
|Innings
|95
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|1935
|High Score
|102
|Average
|22.50
|Strike Rate
|52.83
|100s
|1
|50s
|10
|6s
|42
|4s
|198
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|overs
|34
|Runs
|234
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|1/25
|bestmatch
|1/25
|Average
|78.00
|econ
|6.88
|Strike Rate
|68.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|8
|overs
|22
|Runs
|178
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|2/14
|bestmatch
|2/14
|Average
|35.60
|econ
|8.09
|Strike Rate
|26.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|115
|Innings
|113
|overs
|361
|Runs
|3108
|wickets
|142
|bestinning
|5/16
|bestmatch
|5/16
|Average
|21.88
|econ
|8.60
|Strike Rate
|15.2
|4W
|4
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|70
|Innings
|67
|overs
|521
|Runs
|2774
|wickets
|109
|bestinning
|5/43
|bestmatch
|5/43
|Average
|25.44
|econ
|5.32
|Strike Rate
|28.6
|4W
|3
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|66
|Innings
|119
|overs
|1872.4
|Runs
|5822
|wickets
|180
|bestinning
|7/45
|bestmatch
|8/67
|Average
|32.34
|econ
|3.10
|Strike Rate
|62.4
|4W
|7
|5W
|5
|10W
|0