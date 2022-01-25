Naman Ojha
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Born
|Age
|39 years, 1 month4 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|56
|High Score
|35
|Average
|28.00
|Strike Rate
|47.86
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|7
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|1
|High Score
|1
|Average
|1.00
|Strike Rate
|14.28
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|12
|High Score
|10
|Average
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|44.44
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|182
|Innings
|162
|Not Out
|20
|Runs
|2972
|High Score
|94
|Average
|20.92
|Strike Rate
|118.78
|100s
|0
|50s
|15
|6s
|137
|4s
|267
|Matches
|143
|Innings
|139
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|4278
|High Score
|167
|Average
|32.65
|Strike Rate
|100s
|9
|50s
|23
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|146
|Innings
|250
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|9753
|High Score
|219
|Average
|41.67
|Strike Rate
|100s
|22
|50s
|55
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|182
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|143
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|146
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0