Naman Ojha

Naman Ojha
NationalityIndia
Role
Born
Age39 years, 1 month4 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches1
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs56
High Score35
Average28.00
Strike Rate47.86
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s7
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs1
High Score1
Average1.00
Strike Rate14.28
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs12
High Score10
Average6.00
Strike Rate44.44
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches182
Innings162
Not Out20
Runs2972
High Score94
Average20.92
Strike Rate118.78
100s0
50s15
6s137
4s267
Matches143
Innings139
Not Out8
Runs4278
High Score167
Average32.65
Strike Rate
100s9
50s23
6s0
4s0
Matches146
Innings250
Not Out16
Runs9753
High Score219
Average41.67
Strike Rate
100s22
50s55
6s0
4s0
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches182
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches143
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches146
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
