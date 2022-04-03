Rishi Dhawan
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|32 years, 6 months, 5 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|12
|High Score
|9
|Average
|12.00
|Strike Rate
|92.30
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|1
|High Score
|1
|Average
|Strike Rate
|50.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|107
|Innings
|86
|Not Out
|38
|Runs
|1460
|High Score
|65
|Average
|30.41
|Strike Rate
|117.74
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|31
|4s
|134
|Matches
|109
|Innings
|91
|Not Out
|30
|Runs
|2385
|High Score
|117
|Average
|39.09
|Strike Rate
|94.64
|100s
|1
|50s
|14
|6s
|39
|4s
|235
|Matches
|81
|Innings
|113
|Not Out
|20
|Runs
|3725
|High Score
|128
|Average
|40.05
|Strike Rate
|63.50
|100s
|4
|50s
|30
|6s
|21
|4s
|515
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|overs
|25
|Runs
|160
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/74
|bestmatch
|1/74
|Average
|160.00
|econ
|6.40
|Strike Rate
|150.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|4
|Runs
|42
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/42
|bestmatch
|1/42
|Average
|42.00
|econ
|10.50
|Strike Rate
|24.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|107
|Innings
|102
|overs
|336.3
|Runs
|2529
|wickets
|93
|bestinning
|6/23
|bestmatch
|6/23
|Average
|27.19
|econ
|7.51
|Strike Rate
|21.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|109
|Innings
|107
|overs
|874.1
|Runs
|4693
|wickets
|158
|bestinning
|6/27
|bestmatch
|6/27
|Average
|29.70
|econ
|5.36
|Strike Rate
|33.1
|4W
|6
|5W
|3
|10W
|0
|Matches
|81
|Innings
|136
|overs
|2864.1
|Runs
|8398
|wickets
|309
|bestinning
|7/50
|bestmatch
|11/185
|Average
|27.17
|econ
|2.93
|Strike Rate
|55.6
|4W
|14
|5W
|21
|10W
|2