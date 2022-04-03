                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Rishi Dhawan

Rishi Dhawan
NationalityIndia
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age32 years, 6 months, 5 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches3
Innings2
Not Out1
Runs12
High Score9
Average12.00
Strike Rate92.30
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out1
Runs1
High Score1
Average
Strike Rate50.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches107
Innings86
Not Out38
Runs1460
High Score65
Average30.41
Strike Rate117.74
100s0
50s3
6s31
4s134
Matches109
Innings91
Not Out30
Runs2385
High Score117
Average39.09
Strike Rate94.64
100s1
50s14
6s39
4s235
Matches81
Innings113
Not Out20
Runs3725
High Score128
Average40.05
Strike Rate63.50
100s4
50s30
6s21
4s515
Matches3
Innings3
overs25
Runs160
wickets1
bestinning1/74
bestmatch1/74
Average160.00
econ6.40
Strike Rate150.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings1
overs4
Runs42
wickets1
bestinning1/42
bestmatch1/42
Average42.00
econ10.50
Strike Rate24.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches107
Innings102
overs336.3
Runs2529
wickets93
bestinning6/23
bestmatch6/23
Average27.19
econ7.51
Strike Rate21.7
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches109
Innings107
overs874.1
Runs4693
wickets158
bestinning6/27
bestmatch6/27
Average29.70
econ5.36
Strike Rate33.1
4W6
5W3
10W0
Matches81
Innings136
overs2864.1
Runs8398
wickets309
bestinning7/50
bestmatch11/185
Average27.17
econ2.93
Strike Rate55.6
4W14
5W21
10W2
app-banner

