Kris Srikkanth

Kris Srikkanth
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age62 years, 8 months, 3 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches43
Innings72
Not Out3
Runs2062
High Score123
Average29.88
Strike Rate
100s2
50s12
6s19
4s0
Matches146
Innings145
Not Out4
Runs4091
High Score123
Average29.01
Strike Rate71.74
100s4
50s27
6s0
4s0
Matches184
Innings183
Not Out5
Runs5209
High Score123
Average29.26
Strike Rate
100s5
50s32
6s0
4s0
Matches134
Innings213
Not Out3
Runs7349
High Score172
Average34.99
Strike Rate
100s12
50s45
6s0
4s0
Matches43
Innings16
overs36
Runs114
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ3.16
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches146
Innings33
overs118.4
Runs641
wickets25
bestinning5/27
bestmatch5/27
Average25.64
econ5.40
Strike Rate28.40
4W0
5W2
10W0
Matches184
Innings0
overs160.1
Runs901
wickets31
bestinning5/27
bestmatch5/27
Average29.06
econ5.62
Strike Rate31.00
4W0
5W2
10W0
Matches134
Innings0
overs422.1
Runs1442
wickets29
bestinning3/14
bestmatch
Average49.72
econ3.41
Strike Rate87.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
