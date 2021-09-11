Kris Srikkanth
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|62 years, 8 months, 3 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|43
|Innings
|72
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|2062
|High Score
|123
|Average
|29.88
|Strike Rate
|100s
|2
|50s
|12
|6s
|19
|4s
|0
|Matches
|146
|Innings
|145
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|4091
|High Score
|123
|Average
|29.01
|Strike Rate
|71.74
|100s
|4
|50s
|27
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|184
|Innings
|183
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|5209
|High Score
|123
|Average
|29.26
|Strike Rate
|100s
|5
|50s
|32
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|134
|Innings
|213
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|7349
|High Score
|172
|Average
|34.99
|Strike Rate
|100s
|12
|50s
|45
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|43
|Innings
|16
|overs
|36
|Runs
|114
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|3.16
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|146
|Innings
|33
|overs
|118.4
|Runs
|641
|wickets
|25
|bestinning
|5/27
|bestmatch
|5/27
|Average
|25.64
|econ
|5.40
|Strike Rate
|28.40
|4W
|0
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|184
|Innings
|0
|overs
|160.1
|Runs
|901
|wickets
|31
|bestinning
|5/27
|bestmatch
|5/27
|Average
|29.06
|econ
|5.62
|Strike Rate
|31.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|134
|Innings
|0
|overs
|422.1
|Runs
|1442
|wickets
|29
|bestinning
|3/14
|bestmatch
|Average
|49.72
|econ
|3.41
|Strike Rate
|87.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0