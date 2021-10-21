                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Mohammad Azharuddin

Mohammad Azharuddin
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age59 years, 6 months, 16 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches99
Innings147
Not Out9
Runs6215
High Score199
Average45.03
Strike Rate
100s22
50s21
6s19
4s0
Matches334
Innings308
Not Out54
Runs9378
High Score153
Average36.92
Strike Rate74.02
100s7
50s58
6s0
4s0
Matches432
Innings399
Not Out70
Runs12931
High Score161
Average39.30
Strike Rate
100s11
50s85
6s0
4s0
Matches229
Innings343
Not Out38
Runs15855
High Score226
Average51.98
Strike Rate
100s54
50s74
6s0
4s0
Matches99
Innings3
overs2.1
Runs16
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ7.38
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches334
Innings24
overs92
Runs479
wickets12
bestinning3/19
bestmatch3/19
Average39.91
econ5.20
Strike Rate46.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches432
Innings0
overs137.5
Runs709
wickets15
bestinning3/19
bestmatch3/19
Average47.26
econ5.14
Strike Rate55.1
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches229
Innings0
overs238.4
Runs786
wickets17
bestinning3/36
bestmatch
Average46.23
econ3.29
Strike Rate84.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
