Mohammad Azharuddin
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|59 years, 6 months, 16 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|99
|Innings
|147
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|6215
|High Score
|199
|Average
|45.03
|Strike Rate
|100s
|22
|50s
|21
|6s
|19
|4s
|0
|Matches
|334
|Innings
|308
|Not Out
|54
|Runs
|9378
|High Score
|153
|Average
|36.92
|Strike Rate
|74.02
|100s
|7
|50s
|58
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|432
|Innings
|399
|Not Out
|70
|Runs
|12931
|High Score
|161
|Average
|39.30
|Strike Rate
|100s
|11
|50s
|85
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|229
|Innings
|343
|Not Out
|38
|Runs
|15855
|High Score
|226
|Average
|51.98
|Strike Rate
|100s
|54
|50s
|74
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|99
|Innings
|3
|overs
|2.1
|Runs
|16
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|7.38
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|334
|Innings
|24
|overs
|92
|Runs
|479
|wickets
|12
|bestinning
|3/19
|bestmatch
|3/19
|Average
|39.91
|econ
|5.20
|Strike Rate
|46.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|432
|Innings
|0
|overs
|137.5
|Runs
|709
|wickets
|15
|bestinning
|3/19
|bestmatch
|3/19
|Average
|47.26
|econ
|5.14
|Strike Rate
|55.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|229
|Innings
|0
|overs
|238.4
|Runs
|786
|wickets
|17
|bestinning
|3/36
|bestmatch
|Average
|46.23
|econ
|3.29
|Strike Rate
|84.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0