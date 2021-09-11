Sunil Gavaskar
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|73 years, 1 month14 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|125
|Innings
|214
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|10122
|High Score
|236
|Average
|51.12
|Strike Rate
|100s
|34
|50s
|45
|6s
|26
|4s
|0
|Matches
|108
|Innings
|102
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|3092
|High Score
|103
|Average
|35.13
|Strike Rate
|62.26
|100s
|1
|50s
|27
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|151
|Innings
|144
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|4594
|High Score
|123
|Average
|36.17
|Strike Rate
|100s
|5
|50s
|37
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|348
|Innings
|563
|Not Out
|61
|Runs
|25834
|High Score
|340
|Average
|51.46
|Strike Rate
|100s
|81
|50s
|105
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|125
|Innings
|29
|overs
|63.2
|Runs
|206
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/34
|bestmatch
|1/34
|Average
|206.00
|econ
|3.25
|Strike Rate
|380.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|108
|Innings
|4
|overs
|3.2
|Runs
|25
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/10
|bestmatch
|1/10
|Average
|25.00
|econ
|7.50
|Strike Rate
|20.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|151
|Innings
|0
|overs
|18
|Runs
|81
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/10
|bestmatch
|1/10
|Average
|40.50
|econ
|4.50
|Strike Rate
|54.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|348
|Innings
|0
|overs
|331.1
|Runs
|1240
|wickets
|22
|bestinning
|3/43
|bestmatch
|Average
|56.36
|econ
|3.74
|Strike Rate
|90.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0