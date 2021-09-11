                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age73 years, 1 month14 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches125
Innings214
Not Out16
Runs10122
High Score236
Average51.12
Strike Rate
100s34
50s45
6s26
4s0
Matches108
Innings102
Not Out14
Runs3092
High Score103
Average35.13
Strike Rate62.26
100s1
50s27
6s0
4s0
Matches151
Innings144
Not Out17
Runs4594
High Score123
Average36.17
Strike Rate
100s5
50s37
6s0
4s0
Matches348
Innings563
Not Out61
Runs25834
High Score340
Average51.46
Strike Rate
100s81
50s105
6s0
4s0
Matches125
Innings29
overs63.2
Runs206
wickets1
bestinning1/34
bestmatch1/34
Average206.00
econ3.25
Strike Rate380.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches108
Innings4
overs3.2
Runs25
wickets1
bestinning1/10
bestmatch1/10
Average25.00
econ7.50
Strike Rate20.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches151
Innings0
overs18
Runs81
wickets2
bestinning1/10
bestmatch1/10
Average40.50
econ4.50
Strike Rate54.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches348
Innings0
overs331.1
Runs1240
wickets22
bestinning3/43
bestmatch
Average56.36
econ3.74
Strike Rate90.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
