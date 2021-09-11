                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Mohinder Amarnath

Mohinder Amarnath
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age71 years, 11 months,
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches69
Innings71
Not Out10
Runs1782
High Score0
Average55.68
Strike Rate114.80
100s11
50s24
6s21
4s0
Matches85
Innings64
Not Out12
Runs1971
High Score0
Average42.84
Strike Rate59.30
100s2
50s13
6s0
4s0
Matches109
Innings0
Not Out17
Runs2611
High Score0
Average42.80
Strike Rate60.70
100s2
50s18
6s0
4s0
Matches248
Innings379
Not Out61
Runs13747
High Score207
Average43.22
Strike Rate
100s30
50s67
6s0
4s0
Matches69
Innings113
overs612.4
Runs4378
wickets32
bestinning4/63
bestmatch4/63
Average42.50
econ2.90
Strike Rate
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches85
Innings75
overs455
Runs1924
wickets46
bestinning3/12
bestmatch3/12
Average30.53
econ4.33
Strike Rate57.70
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches109
Innings99
overs617.1
Runs2701
wickets61
bestinning3/12
bestmatch3/12
Average32.93
econ4.23
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches248
Innings0
overs3509.2
Runs9107
wickets277
bestinning7/27
bestmatch
Average32.87
econ2.59
Strike Rate76.0
4W0
5W8
10W1
