Mohinder Amarnath
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|71 years, 11 months,
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|69
|Innings
|71
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|1782
|High Score
|0
|Average
|55.68
|Strike Rate
|114.80
|100s
|11
|50s
|24
|6s
|21
|4s
|0
|Matches
|85
|Innings
|64
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|1971
|High Score
|0
|Average
|42.84
|Strike Rate
|59.30
|100s
|2
|50s
|13
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|109
|Innings
|0
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|2611
|High Score
|0
|Average
|42.80
|Strike Rate
|60.70
|100s
|2
|50s
|18
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|248
|Innings
|379
|Not Out
|61
|Runs
|13747
|High Score
|207
|Average
|43.22
|Strike Rate
|100s
|30
|50s
|67
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|69
|Innings
|113
|overs
|612.4
|Runs
|4378
|wickets
|32
|bestinning
|4/63
|bestmatch
|4/63
|Average
|42.50
|econ
|2.90
|Strike Rate
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|85
|Innings
|75
|overs
|455
|Runs
|1924
|wickets
|46
|bestinning
|3/12
|bestmatch
|3/12
|Average
|30.53
|econ
|4.33
|Strike Rate
|57.70
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|109
|Innings
|99
|overs
|617.1
|Runs
|2701
|wickets
|61
|bestinning
|3/12
|bestmatch
|3/12
|Average
|32.93
|econ
|4.23
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|248
|Innings
|0
|overs
|3509.2
|Runs
|9107
|wickets
|277
|bestinning
|7/27
|bestmatch
|Average
|32.87
|econ
|2.59
|Strike Rate
|76.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|8
|10W
|1