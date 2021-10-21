Parthiv Patel
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Born
|Age
|37 years, 5 months, 15 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|38
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|934
|High Score
|71
|Average
|31.13
|Strike Rate
|48.46
|100s
|0
|50s
|6
|6s
|1
|4s
|126
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|34
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|736
|High Score
|95
|Average
|23.74
|Strike Rate
|76.50
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|7
|4s
|79
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|36
|High Score
|26
|Average
|18.00
|Strike Rate
|112.50
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|4
|Matches
|204
|Innings
|200
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|4300
|High Score
|82
|Average
|22.87
|Strike Rate
|123.84
|100s
|0
|50s
|23
|6s
|79
|4s
|554
|Matches
|193
|Innings
|182
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|5172
|High Score
|119
|Average
|29.72
|Strike Rate
|84.52
|100s
|3
|50s
|35
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|194
|Innings
|286
|Not Out
|27
|Runs
|11240
|High Score
|206
|Average
|43.39
|Strike Rate
|100s
|27
|50s
|62
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|204
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|193
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|194
|Innings
|0
|overs
|15.1
|Runs
|64
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.21
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0