Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel
NationalityIndia
Role
Born
Age37 years, 5 months, 15 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Matches25
Innings38
Not Out8
Runs934
High Score71
Average31.13
Strike Rate48.46
100s0
50s6
6s1
4s126
Matches38
Innings34
Not Out3
Runs736
High Score95
Average23.74
Strike Rate76.50
100s0
50s4
6s7
4s79
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs36
High Score26
Average18.00
Strike Rate112.50
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s4
Matches204
Innings200
Not Out12
Runs4300
High Score82
Average22.87
Strike Rate123.84
100s0
50s23
6s79
4s554
Matches193
Innings182
Not Out8
Runs5172
High Score119
Average29.72
Strike Rate84.52
100s3
50s35
6s0
4s0
Matches194
Innings286
Not Out27
Runs11240
High Score206
Average43.39
Strike Rate
100s27
50s62
6s0
4s0
Matches25
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches38
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches204
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches193
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches194
Innings0
overs15.1
Runs64
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.21
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
