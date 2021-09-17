                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Ryan ten Doeschate

Ryan ten Doeschate
NationalityNetherlands
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age42 years, 1 month24 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches33
Innings32
Not Out9
Runs1541
High Score119
Average67.00
Strike Rate87.70
100s5
50s9
6s29
4s130
Matches24
Innings23
Not Out10
Runs533
High Score59
Average41.00
Strike Rate132.91
100s0
50s3
6s19
4s27
Matches382
Innings339
Not Out80
Runs7597
High Score121
Average29.33
Strike Rate133.56
100s2
50s34
6s310
4s463
Matches235
Innings197
Not Out55
Runs6166
High Score180
Average43.42
Strike Rate
100s11
50s31
6s0
4s0
Matches203
Innings294
Not Out39
Runs11298
High Score259
Average44.30
Strike Rate
100s29
50s53
6s0
4s0
Matches33
Innings33
overs263.2
Runs1327
wickets55
bestinning4/31
bestmatch4/31
Average24.12
econ5.03
Strike Rate28.7
4W3
5W0
10W0
Matches24
Innings10
overs35
Runs245
wickets13
bestinning3/23
bestmatch3/23
Average18.84
econ7.00
Strike Rate16.1
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches382
Innings139
overs357.5
Runs2922
wickets114
bestinning4/24
bestmatch4/24
Average25.63
econ8.16
Strike Rate18.8
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches235
Innings0
overs970.5
Runs5551
wickets189
bestinning5/50
bestmatch5/50
Average29.37
econ5.71
Strike Rate30.8
4W7
5W1
10W0
Matches203
Innings0
overs1840.2
Runs7242
wickets214
bestinning6/20
bestmatch
Average33.84
econ3.93
Strike Rate51.5
4W7
5W7
10W0
