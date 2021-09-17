Ryan ten Doeschate
|Nationality
|Netherlands
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|42 years, 1 month24 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|32
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|1541
|High Score
|119
|Average
|67.00
|Strike Rate
|87.70
|100s
|5
|50s
|9
|6s
|29
|4s
|130
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|23
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|533
|High Score
|59
|Average
|41.00
|Strike Rate
|132.91
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|19
|4s
|27
|Matches
|382
|Innings
|339
|Not Out
|80
|Runs
|7597
|High Score
|121
|Average
|29.33
|Strike Rate
|133.56
|100s
|2
|50s
|34
|6s
|310
|4s
|463
|Matches
|235
|Innings
|197
|Not Out
|55
|Runs
|6166
|High Score
|180
|Average
|43.42
|Strike Rate
|100s
|11
|50s
|31
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|203
|Innings
|294
|Not Out
|39
|Runs
|11298
|High Score
|259
|Average
|44.30
|Strike Rate
|100s
|29
|50s
|53
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|33
|overs
|263.2
|Runs
|1327
|wickets
|55
|bestinning
|4/31
|bestmatch
|4/31
|Average
|24.12
|econ
|5.03
|Strike Rate
|28.7
|4W
|3
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|10
|overs
|35
|Runs
|245
|wickets
|13
|bestinning
|3/23
|bestmatch
|3/23
|Average
|18.84
|econ
|7.00
|Strike Rate
|16.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|382
|Innings
|139
|overs
|357.5
|Runs
|2922
|wickets
|114
|bestinning
|4/24
|bestmatch
|4/24
|Average
|25.63
|econ
|8.16
|Strike Rate
|18.8
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|235
|Innings
|0
|overs
|970.5
|Runs
|5551
|wickets
|189
|bestinning
|5/50
|bestmatch
|5/50
|Average
|29.37
|econ
|5.71
|Strike Rate
|30.8
|4W
|7
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|203
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1840.2
|Runs
|7242
|wickets
|214
|bestinning
|6/20
|bestmatch
|Average
|33.84
|econ
|3.93
|Strike Rate
|51.5
|4W
|7
|5W
|7
|10W
|0