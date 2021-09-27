Rahul Tewatia
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 3 months, 4 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Matches
|102
|Innings
|79
|Not Out
|29
|Runs
|1387
|High Score
|59
|Average
|27.74
|Strike Rate
|143.13
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|62
|4s
|125
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|21
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|568
|High Score
|91
|Average
|37.86
|Strike Rate
|119.07
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|24
|4s
|50
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|13
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|190
|High Score
|35
|Average
|17.27
|Strike Rate
|52.77
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|21
|Matches
|102
|Innings
|80
|overs
|216.5
|Runs
|1642
|wickets
|54
|bestinning
|3/18
|bestmatch
|3/18
|Average
|30.40
|econ
|7.57
|Strike Rate
|24.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|23
|overs
|165.5
|Runs
|785
|wickets
|31
|bestinning
|3/27
|bestmatch
|3/27
|Average
|25.32
|econ
|4.73
|Strike Rate
|32.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|12
|overs
|125
|Runs
|511
|wickets
|17
|bestinning
|7/98
|bestmatch
|9/157
|Average
|30.05
|econ
|4.08
|Strike Rate
|44.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0