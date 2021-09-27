                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Rahul Tewatia

Rahul Tewatia
NationalityIndia
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age29 years, 3 months, 4 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
Matches102
Innings79
Not Out29
Runs1387
High Score59
Average27.74
Strike Rate143.13
100s0
50s2
6s62
4s125
Matches23
Innings21
Not Out6
Runs568
High Score91
Average37.86
Strike Rate119.07
100s0
50s4
6s24
4s50
Matches7
Innings13
Not Out2
Runs190
High Score35
Average17.27
Strike Rate52.77
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s21
Matches102
Innings80
overs216.5
Runs1642
wickets54
bestinning3/18
bestmatch3/18
Average30.40
econ7.57
Strike Rate24.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches23
Innings23
overs165.5
Runs785
wickets31
bestinning3/27
bestmatch3/27
Average25.32
econ4.73
Strike Rate32.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches7
Innings12
overs125
Runs511
wickets17
bestinning7/98
bestmatch9/157
Average30.05
econ4.08
Strike Rate44.1
4W0
5W1
10W0
