Shaun Marsh
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|39 years, 1 month15 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|68
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|2265
|High Score
|182
|Average
|34.31
|Strike Rate
|43.85
|100s
|6
|50s
|10
|6s
|8
|4s
|264
|Matches
|73
|Innings
|72
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|2773
|High Score
|151
|Average
|40.77
|Strike Rate
|81.41
|100s
|7
|50s
|15
|6s
|36
|4s
|247
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|15
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|255
|High Score
|47
|Average
|18.21
|Strike Rate
|102.82
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|10
|4s
|15
|Matches
|204
|Innings
|201
|Not Out
|24
|Runs
|6638
|High Score
|115
|Average
|37.50
|Strike Rate
|128.24
|100s
|2
|50s
|52
|6s
|210
|4s
|636
|Matches
|177
|Innings
|173
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|7158
|High Score
|186
|Average
|44.45
|Strike Rate
|81.19
|100s
|19
|50s
|38
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|174
|Innings
|308
|Not Out
|31
|Runs
|11564
|High Score
|214
|Average
|41.74
|Strike Rate
|48.22
|100s
|31
|50s
|55
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|73
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|204
|Innings
|2
|overs
|2
|Runs
|13
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|6.50
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|177
|Innings
|0
|overs
|6
|Runs
|31
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/14
|bestmatch
|1/14
|Average
|31.00
|econ
|5.16
|Strike Rate
|36.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|174
|Innings
|0
|overs
|36
|Runs
|155
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/20
|bestmatch
|Average
|77.50
|econ
|4.30
|Strike Rate
|108.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0