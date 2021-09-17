                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Shaun Marsh

Shaun Marsh
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age39 years, 1 month15 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches38
Innings68
Not Out2
Runs2265
High Score182
Average34.31
Strike Rate43.85
100s6
50s10
6s8
4s264
Matches73
Innings72
Not Out4
Runs2773
High Score151
Average40.77
Strike Rate81.41
100s7
50s15
6s36
4s247
Matches15
Innings15
Not Out1
Runs255
High Score47
Average18.21
Strike Rate102.82
100s0
50s0
6s10
4s15
Matches204
Innings201
Not Out24
Runs6638
High Score115
Average37.50
Strike Rate128.24
100s2
50s52
6s210
4s636
Matches177
Innings173
Not Out12
Runs7158
High Score186
Average44.45
Strike Rate81.19
100s19
50s38
6s0
4s0
Matches174
Innings308
Not Out31
Runs11564
High Score214
Average41.74
Strike Rate48.22
100s31
50s55
6s0
4s0
Matches38
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches73
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches15
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches204
Innings2
overs2
Runs13
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ6.50
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches177
Innings0
overs6
Runs31
wickets1
bestinning1/14
bestmatch1/14
Average31.00
econ5.16
Strike Rate36.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches174
Innings0
overs36
Runs155
wickets2
bestinning2/20
bestmatch
Average77.50
econ4.30
Strike Rate108.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
