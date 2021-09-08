Imran Khan
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|69 years, 10 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Matches
|88
|Innings
|126
|Not Out
|25
|Runs
|3807
|High Score
|136
|Average
|37.69
|Strike Rate
|100s
|6
|50s
|18
|6s
|55
|4s
|1
|Matches
|175
|Innings
|151
|Not Out
|40
|Runs
|3709
|High Score
|102
|Average
|33.41
|Strike Rate
|72.65
|100s
|1
|50s
|19
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|40
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|13
|High Score
|11
|Average
|4.33
|Strike Rate
|100.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|1
|Matches
|425
|Innings
|384
|Not Out
|80
|Runs
|10100
|High Score
|114
|Average
|33.22
|Strike Rate
|100s
|5
|50s
|66
|6s
|0
|4s
|10
|Matches
|382
|Innings
|582
|Not Out
|99
|Runs
|17771
|High Score
|170
|Average
|36.79
|Strike Rate
|100s
|30
|50s
|93
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|88
|Innings
|142
|overs
|3243
|Runs
|8258
|wickets
|362
|bestinning
|8/58
|bestmatch
|14/116
|Average
|22.81
|econ
|2.54
|Strike Rate
|53.70
|4W
|17
|5W
|23
|10W
|6
|Matches
|175
|Innings
|153
|overs
|1243.3
|Runs
|4844
|wickets
|182
|bestinning
|6/14
|bestmatch
|6/14
|Average
|26.61
|econ
|3.89
|Strike Rate
|40.90
|4W
|3
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|40
|Innings
|39
|overs
|137
|Runs
|1052
|wickets
|39
|bestinning
|4/20
|bestmatch
|4/20
|Average
|26.97
|econ
|7.67
|Strike Rate
|21.0
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|425
|Innings
|0
|overs
|3187
|Runs
|11312
|wickets
|507
|bestinning
|6/14
|bestmatch
|6/14
|Average
|22.31
|econ
|3.54
|Strike Rate
|37.70
|4W
|12
|5W
|6
|10W
|0
|Matches
|382
|Innings
|0
|overs
|10870.4
|Runs
|28726
|wickets
|1287
|bestinning
|8/34
|bestmatch
|Average
|22.32
|econ
|2.64
|Strike Rate
|50.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|70
|10W
|13