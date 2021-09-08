                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age69 years, 10 months, 19 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
Matches88
Innings126
Not Out25
Runs3807
High Score136
Average37.69
Strike Rate
100s6
50s18
6s55
4s1
Matches175
Innings151
Not Out40
Runs3709
High Score102
Average33.41
Strike Rate72.65
100s1
50s19
6s0
4s0
Matches40
Innings4
Not Out1
Runs13
High Score11
Average4.33
Strike Rate100.00
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s1
Matches425
Innings384
Not Out80
Runs10100
High Score114
Average33.22
Strike Rate
100s5
50s66
6s0
4s10
Matches382
Innings582
Not Out99
Runs17771
High Score170
Average36.79
Strike Rate
100s30
50s93
6s0
4s0
Matches88
Innings142
overs3243
Runs8258
wickets362
bestinning8/58
bestmatch14/116
Average22.81
econ2.54
Strike Rate53.70
4W17
5W23
10W6
Matches175
Innings153
overs1243.3
Runs4844
wickets182
bestinning6/14
bestmatch6/14
Average26.61
econ3.89
Strike Rate40.90
4W3
5W1
10W0
Matches40
Innings39
overs137
Runs1052
wickets39
bestinning4/20
bestmatch4/20
Average26.97
econ7.67
Strike Rate21.0
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches425
Innings0
overs3187
Runs11312
wickets507
bestinning6/14
bestmatch6/14
Average22.31
econ3.54
Strike Rate37.70
4W12
5W6
10W0
Matches382
Innings0
overs10870.4
Runs28726
wickets1287
bestinning8/34
bestmatch
Average22.32
econ2.64
Strike Rate50.6
4W0
5W70
10W13
