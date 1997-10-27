                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Sarfaraz Khan

NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age24 years, 9 months, 28 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
Matches74
Innings56
Not Out17
Runs872
High Score67
Average22.35
Strike Rate134.56
100s0
50s3
6s26
4s86
Matches21
Innings16
Not Out6
Runs325
High Score100
Average32.50
Strike Rate88.07
100s1
50s0
6s3
4s40
Matches25
Innings37
Not Out6
Runs2530
High Score301
Average81.61
Strike Rate70.80
100s8
50s7
6s53
4s281
Matches74
Innings2
overs1.2
Runs9
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ6.75
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches21
Innings1
overs1
Runs4
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches25
Innings8
overs25.5
Runs110
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.25
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
