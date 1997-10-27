Sarfaraz Khan
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 9 months, 28 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Matches
|74
|Innings
|56
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|872
|High Score
|67
|Average
|22.35
|Strike Rate
|134.56
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|26
|4s
|86
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|325
|High Score
|100
|Average
|32.50
|Strike Rate
|88.07
|100s
|1
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|40
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|37
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|2530
|High Score
|301
|Average
|81.61
|Strike Rate
|70.80
|100s
|8
|50s
|7
|6s
|53
|4s
|281
|Matches
|74
|Innings
|2
|overs
|1.2
|Runs
|9
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|6.75
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|4
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|8
|overs
|25.5
|Runs
|110
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.25
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0