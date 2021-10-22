                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Pieter Grove

Pieter Grove
NationalityNamibia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age36 years, 5 months, 4 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out1
Runs1
High Score1
Average
Strike Rate100.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs17
High Score17
Average17.00
Strike Rate51.51
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s3
Matches4
Innings8
Not Out0
Runs47
High Score16
Average5.87
Strike Rate20.43
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s4
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches4
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
