Pieter Grove
|Nationality
|Namibia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|36 years, 5 months, 4 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|1
|High Score
|1
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|17
|High Score
|17
|Average
|17.00
|Strike Rate
|51.51
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|3
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|47
|High Score
|16
|Average
|5.87
|Strike Rate
|20.43
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|4
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0