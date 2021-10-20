Jekon Edness
|Nationality
|Bermuda
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|38 years, 11 months, 11 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|252
|High Score
|72
|Average
|28.00
|Strike Rate
|62.53
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|3
|4s
|22
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|13
|High Score
|9
|Average
|4.33
|Strike Rate
|46.42
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|287
|High Score
|72
|Average
|20.50
|Strike Rate
|56.05
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|18
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|228
|High Score
|46
|Average
|13.41
|Strike Rate
|34.13
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0