Jekon Edness

Jekon Edness
NationalityBermuda
RoleBatsman
Born
Age38 years, 11 months, 11 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches11
Innings11
Not Out2
Runs252
High Score72
Average28.00
Strike Rate62.53
100s0
50s1
6s3
4s22
Matches3
Innings3
Not Out0
Runs13
High Score9
Average4.33
Strike Rate46.42
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches3
Innings3
Not Out0
Runs13
High Score9
Average4.33
Strike Rate46.42
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches16
Innings16
Not Out2
Runs287
High Score72
Average20.50
Strike Rate56.05
100s0
50s1
6s0
4s0
Matches9
Innings18
Not Out1
Runs228
High Score46
Average13.41
Strike Rate34.13
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches11
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches16
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches9
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
