Hanuma Vihari
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|28 years, 10 months, 11 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|28
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|839
|High Score
|111
|Average
|33.56
|Strike Rate
|42.20
|100s
|1
|50s
|5
|6s
|2
|4s
|107
|Matches
|78
|Innings
|77
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|1449
|High Score
|81
|Average
|21.00
|Strike Rate
|112.23
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|32
|4s
|131
|Matches
|88
|Innings
|86
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|3325
|High Score
|169
|Average
|43.18
|Strike Rate
|82.05
|100s
|5
|50s
|22
|6s
|42
|4s
|319
|Matches
|102
|Innings
|166
|Not Out
|23
|Runs
|7868
|High Score
|302
|Average
|55.02
|Strike Rate
|48.54
|100s
|22
|50s
|42
|6s
|46
|4s
|908
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|10
|overs
|57.3
|Runs
|180
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|3/37
|bestmatch
|3/38
|Average
|36.00
|econ
|3.13
|Strike Rate
|69.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|78
|Innings
|36
|overs
|79
|Runs
|582
|wickets
|26
|bestinning
|3/21
|bestmatch
|3/21
|Average
|22.38
|econ
|7.36
|Strike Rate
|18.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|88
|Innings
|36
|overs
|179.2
|Runs
|871
|wickets
|21
|bestinning
|3/31
|bestmatch
|3/31
|Average
|41.47
|econ
|4.85
|Strike Rate
|51.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|102
|Innings
|66
|overs
|372.2
|Runs
|1170
|wickets
|27
|bestinning
|3/17
|bestmatch
|3/24
|Average
|43.33
|econ
|3.14
|Strike Rate
|82.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0