                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Hanuma Vihari

Hanuma Vihari
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age28 years, 10 months, 11 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches16
Innings28
Not Out3
Runs839
High Score111
Average33.56
Strike Rate42.20
100s1
50s5
6s2
4s107
Matches78
Innings77
Not Out8
Runs1449
High Score81
Average21.00
Strike Rate112.23
100s0
50s5
6s32
4s131
Matches88
Innings86
Not Out9
Runs3325
High Score169
Average43.18
Strike Rate82.05
100s5
50s22
6s42
4s319
Matches102
Innings166
Not Out23
Runs7868
High Score302
Average55.02
Strike Rate48.54
100s22
50s42
6s46
4s908
Matches16
Innings10
overs57.3
Runs180
wickets5
bestinning3/37
bestmatch3/38
Average36.00
econ3.13
Strike Rate69.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches78
Innings36
overs79
Runs582
wickets26
bestinning3/21
bestmatch3/21
Average22.38
econ7.36
Strike Rate18.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches88
Innings36
overs179.2
Runs871
wickets21
bestinning3/31
bestmatch3/31
Average41.47
econ4.85
Strike Rate51.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches102
Innings66
overs372.2
Runs1170
wickets27
bestinning3/17
bestmatch3/24
Average43.33
econ3.14
Strike Rate82.7
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.