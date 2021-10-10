                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
John Reid

John Reid
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBatsman
Born
Age66 years, 5 months, 21 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
Matches19
Innings31
Not Out3
Runs1296
High Score180
Average46.28
Strike Rate
100s6
50s2
6s1
4s133
Matches25
Innings24
Not Out1
Runs633
High Score88
Average27.52
Strike Rate58.39
100s0
50s4
6s2
4s0
Matches66
Innings65
Not Out11
Runs2165
High Score118
Average40.09
Strike Rate
100s1
50s13
6s0
4s0
Matches101
Innings170
Not Out22
Runs5650
High Score180
Average38.17
Strike Rate
100s11
50s29
6s0
4s0
Matches19
Innings2
overs3
Runs7
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ2.33
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches25
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches66
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches101
Innings0
overs80.3
Runs221
wickets6
bestinning2/5
bestmatch
Average36.83
econ2.74
Strike Rate80.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
