John Reid
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|66 years, 5 months, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|31
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|1296
|High Score
|180
|Average
|46.28
|Strike Rate
|100s
|6
|50s
|2
|6s
|1
|4s
|133
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|24
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|633
|High Score
|88
|Average
|27.52
|Strike Rate
|58.39
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|2
|4s
|0
|Matches
|66
|Innings
|65
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|2165
|High Score
|118
|Average
|40.09
|Strike Rate
|100s
|1
|50s
|13
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|101
|Innings
|170
|Not Out
|22
|Runs
|5650
|High Score
|180
|Average
|38.17
|Strike Rate
|100s
|11
|50s
|29
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|2
|overs
|3
|Runs
|7
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|2.33
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|66
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|101
|Innings
|0
|overs
|80.3
|Runs
|221
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|2/5
|bestmatch
|Average
|36.83
|econ
|2.74
|Strike Rate
|80.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0