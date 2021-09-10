George Bailey
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|39 years, 11 months, 17 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|183
|High Score
|53
|Average
|26.14
|Strike Rate
|58.84
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|8
|4s
|15
|Matches
|90
|Innings
|85
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|3044
|High Score
|156
|Average
|40.58
|Strike Rate
|83.51
|100s
|3
|50s
|22
|6s
|57
|4s
|222
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|26
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|473
|High Score
|63
|Average
|24.89
|Strike Rate
|136.70
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|20
|4s
|37
|Matches
|213
|Innings
|188
|Not Out
|45
|Runs
|4127
|High Score
|89
|Average
|28.86
|Strike Rate
|131.47
|100s
|0
|50s
|23
|6s
|124
|4s
|349
|Matches
|275
|Innings
|257
|Not Out
|28
|Runs
|8438
|High Score
|156
|Average
|36.84
|Strike Rate
|84.94
|100s
|11
|50s
|55
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|161
|Innings
|285
|Not Out
|22
|Runs
|10079
|High Score
|200
|Average
|38.32
|Strike Rate
|54.43
|100s
|24
|50s
|52
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|90
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|213
|Innings
|1
|overs
|2
|Runs
|24
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|12.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|275
|Innings
|0
|overs
|8.5
|Runs
|40
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/19
|bestmatch
|1/19
|Average
|40.00
|econ
|4.52
|Strike Rate
|53.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|161
|Innings
|0
|overs
|17
|Runs
|61
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|3.58
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0