George Bailey

George Bailey
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age39 years, 11 months, 17 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches5
Innings8
Not Out1
Runs183
High Score53
Average26.14
Strike Rate58.84
100s0
50s1
6s8
4s15
Matches90
Innings85
Not Out10
Runs3044
High Score156
Average40.58
Strike Rate83.51
100s3
50s22
6s57
4s222
Matches30
Innings26
Not Out7
Runs473
High Score63
Average24.89
Strike Rate136.70
100s0
50s2
6s20
4s37
Matches213
Innings188
Not Out45
Runs4127
High Score89
Average28.86
Strike Rate131.47
100s0
50s23
6s124
4s349
Matches275
Innings257
Not Out28
Runs8438
High Score156
Average36.84
Strike Rate84.94
100s11
50s55
6s0
4s0
Matches161
Innings285
Not Out22
Runs10079
High Score200
Average38.32
Strike Rate54.43
100s24
50s52
6s0
4s0
Matches5
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches90
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches30
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches213
Innings1
overs2
Runs24
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ12.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches275
Innings0
overs8.5
Runs40
wickets1
bestinning1/19
bestmatch1/19
Average40.00
econ4.52
Strike Rate53.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches161
Innings0
overs17
Runs61
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ3.58
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
