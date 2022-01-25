                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Chaminda Vaas

Chaminda Vaas
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBatsman
Born
Age48 years, 6 months, 28 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast Medium
Matches111
Innings194
Not Out35
Runs10501
High Score0
Average29.58
Strike Rate66.0
100s1
50s13
6s16
4s376
Matches322
Innings320
Not Out72
Runs11014
High Score0
Average27.53
Strike Rate39.4
100s0
50s1
6s22
4s127
Matches6
Innings6
Not Out1
Runs128
High Score0
Average21.33
Strike Rate22.0
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches56
Innings54
Not Out9
Runs1278
High Score0
Average19.96
Strike Rate17.6
100s0
50s4
6s15
4s60
Matches412
Innings0
Not Out90
Runs13476
High Score0
Average26.63
Strike Rate38.3
100s0
50s8
6s0
4s0
Matches227
Innings300
Not Out59
Runs6223
High Score134
Average25.82
Strike Rate
100s4
50s29
6s0
4s0
Matches111
Innings162
overs3906.2
Runs3089
wickets355
bestinning7/71
bestmatch14/191
Average24.32
econ2.68
Strike Rate43.92
4W20
5W12
10W2
Matches322
Innings220
overs2629.1
Runs2025
wickets400
bestinning8/19
bestmatch8/19
Average13.68
econ4.18
Strike Rate72.42
4W9
5W4
10W0
Matches6
Innings2
overs22
Runs33
wickets6
bestinning2/14
bestmatch2/14
Average33.00
econ5.81
Strike Rate80.48
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches56
Innings46
overs188.3
Runs672
wickets64
bestinning3/16
bestmatch3/16
Average18.16
econ6.77
Strike Rate110.52
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches412
Innings284
overs3235.1
Runs3220
wickets506
bestinning8/19
bestmatch8/19
Average16.59
econ4.16
Strike Rate
4W12
5W4
10W0
Matches227
Innings0
overs6877.4
Runs19027
wickets772
bestinning7/28
bestmatch
Average24.64
econ2.75*
Strike Rate53.8*
4W0
5W34
10W4
