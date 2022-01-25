Chaminda Vaas
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|48 years, 6 months, 28 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|111
|Innings
|194
|Not Out
|35
|Runs
|10501
|High Score
|0
|Average
|29.58
|Strike Rate
|66.0
|100s
|1
|50s
|13
|6s
|16
|4s
|376
|Matches
|322
|Innings
|320
|Not Out
|72
|Runs
|11014
|High Score
|0
|Average
|27.53
|Strike Rate
|39.4
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|22
|4s
|127
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|128
|High Score
|0
|Average
|21.33
|Strike Rate
|22.0
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|56
|Innings
|54
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|1278
|High Score
|0
|Average
|19.96
|Strike Rate
|17.6
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|15
|4s
|60
|Matches
|412
|Innings
|0
|Not Out
|90
|Runs
|13476
|High Score
|0
|Average
|26.63
|Strike Rate
|38.3
|100s
|0
|50s
|8
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|227
|Innings
|300
|Not Out
|59
|Runs
|6223
|High Score
|134
|Average
|25.82
|Strike Rate
|100s
|4
|50s
|29
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|111
|Innings
|162
|overs
|3906.2
|Runs
|3089
|wickets
|355
|bestinning
|7/71
|bestmatch
|14/191
|Average
|24.32
|econ
|2.68
|Strike Rate
|43.92
|4W
|20
|5W
|12
|10W
|2
|Matches
|322
|Innings
|220
|overs
|2629.1
|Runs
|2025
|wickets
|400
|bestinning
|8/19
|bestmatch
|8/19
|Average
|13.68
|econ
|4.18
|Strike Rate
|72.42
|4W
|9
|5W
|4
|10W
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|2
|overs
|22
|Runs
|33
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|2/14
|bestmatch
|2/14
|Average
|33.00
|econ
|5.81
|Strike Rate
|80.48
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|56
|Innings
|46
|overs
|188.3
|Runs
|672
|wickets
|64
|bestinning
|3/16
|bestmatch
|3/16
|Average
|18.16
|econ
|6.77
|Strike Rate
|110.52
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|412
|Innings
|284
|overs
|3235.1
|Runs
|3220
|wickets
|506
|bestinning
|8/19
|bestmatch
|8/19
|Average
|16.59
|econ
|4.16
|Strike Rate
|4W
|12
|5W
|4
|10W
|0
|Matches
|227
|Innings
|0
|overs
|6877.4
|Runs
|19027
|wickets
|772
|bestinning
|7/28
|bestmatch
|Average
|24.64
|econ
|2.75*
|Strike Rate
|53.8*
|4W
|0
|5W
|34
|10W
|4