Saurabh Tiwary

Saurabh Tiwary
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age32 years, 7 months, 25 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Matches3
Innings2
Not Out2
Runs49
High Score37
Average
Strike Rate87.50
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s5
Matches176
Innings150
Not Out36
Runs3354
High Score69
Average29.42
Strike Rate122.49
100s0
50s16
6s126
4s259
Matches95
Innings91
Not Out18
Runs3345
High Score112
Average45.82
Strike Rate82.67
100s5
50s22
6s75
4s273
Matches104
Innings173
Not Out19
Runs7219
High Score238
Average46.87
Strike Rate52.12
100s19
50s30
6s112
4s805
Matches3
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches176
Innings1
overs1
Runs8
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ8.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches95
Innings10
overs34.4
Runs193
wickets4
bestinning2/40
bestmatch2/40
Average48.25
econ5.56
Strike Rate52.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches104
Innings26
overs69.3
Runs221
wickets1
bestinning1/0
bestmatch1/4
Average221.00
econ3.17
Strike Rate417.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
