Saurabh Tiwary
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|32 years, 7 months, 25 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|49
|High Score
|37
|Average
|Strike Rate
|87.50
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|5
|Matches
|176
|Innings
|150
|Not Out
|36
|Runs
|3354
|High Score
|69
|Average
|29.42
|Strike Rate
|122.49
|100s
|0
|50s
|16
|6s
|126
|4s
|259
|Matches
|95
|Innings
|91
|Not Out
|18
|Runs
|3345
|High Score
|112
|Average
|45.82
|Strike Rate
|82.67
|100s
|5
|50s
|22
|6s
|75
|4s
|273
|Matches
|104
|Innings
|173
|Not Out
|19
|Runs
|7219
|High Score
|238
|Average
|46.87
|Strike Rate
|52.12
|100s
|19
|50s
|30
|6s
|112
|4s
|805
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|176
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|8
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|8.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|95
|Innings
|10
|overs
|34.4
|Runs
|193
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|2/40
|bestmatch
|2/40
|Average
|48.25
|econ
|5.56
|Strike Rate
|52.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|104
|Innings
|26
|overs
|69.3
|Runs
|221
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/0
|bestmatch
|1/4
|Average
|221.00
|econ
|3.17
|Strike Rate
|417.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0