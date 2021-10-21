Kiran More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Born
|Age
|59 years, 11 months, 20 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Matches
|49
|Innings
|64
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|1285
|High Score
|73
|Average
|25.70
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|7
|6s
|2
|4s
|0
|Matches
|94
|Innings
|65
|Not Out
|22
|Runs
|563
|High Score
|42
|Average
|13.09
|Strike Rate
|69.67
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|145
|Innings
|100
|Not Out
|28
|Runs
|1151
|High Score
|82
|Average
|15.98
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|151
|Innings
|204
|Not Out
|36
|Runs
|5223
|High Score
|181
|Average
|31.08
|Strike Rate
|100s
|7
|50s
|29
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|49
|Innings
|1
|overs
|2
|Runs
|12
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|94
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|145
|Innings
|0
|overs
|4
|Runs
|20
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/14
|bestmatch
|1/14
|Average
|20.00
|econ
|5.00
|Strike Rate
|24.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|151
|Innings
|0
|overs
|40.5
|Runs
|180
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/18
|bestmatch
|Average
|180.00
|econ
|4.40
|Strike Rate
|245.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0