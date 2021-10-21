                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Kiran More

Kiran More
NationalityIndia
Role
Born
Age59 years, 11 months, 20 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
Matches49
Innings64
Not Out14
Runs1285
High Score73
Average25.70
Strike Rate
100s0
50s7
6s2
4s0
Matches94
Innings65
Not Out22
Runs563
High Score42
Average13.09
Strike Rate69.67
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches145
Innings100
Not Out28
Runs1151
High Score82
Average15.98
Strike Rate
100s0
50s2
6s0
4s0
Matches151
Innings204
Not Out36
Runs5223
High Score181
Average31.08
Strike Rate
100s7
50s29
6s0
4s0
Matches49
Innings1
overs2
Runs12
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ6.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches94
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches145
Innings0
overs4
Runs20
wickets1
bestinning1/14
bestmatch1/14
Average20.00
econ5.00
Strike Rate24.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches151
Innings0
overs40.5
Runs180
wickets1
bestinning1/18
bestmatch
Average180.00
econ4.40
Strike Rate245.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
