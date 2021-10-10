Tony Blain
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|60 years, 6 months, 7 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|20
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|456
|High Score
|78
|Average
|26.82
|Strike Rate
|37.96
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|4
|4s
|62
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|38
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|442
|High Score
|49
|Average
|16.37
|Strike Rate
|66.76
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|27
|Matches
|110
|Innings
|102
|Not Out
|22
|Runs
|1726
|High Score
|70
|Average
|21.57
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|6
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|118
|Innings
|199
|Not Out
|30
|Runs
|5749
|High Score
|161
|Average
|34.01
|Strike Rate
|100s
|8
|50s
|32
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|110
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|118
|Innings
|0
|overs
|29
|Runs
|128
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/12
|bestmatch
|Average
|64.00
|econ
|4.41
|Strike Rate
|87.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0