                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Tony Blain

Tony Blain
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBatsman
Born
Age60 years, 6 months, 7 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
Matches11
Innings20
Not Out3
Runs456
High Score78
Average26.82
Strike Rate37.96
100s0
50s2
6s4
4s62
Matches38
Innings38
Not Out11
Runs442
High Score49
Average16.37
Strike Rate66.76
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s27
Matches110
Innings102
Not Out22
Runs1726
High Score70
Average21.57
Strike Rate
100s0
50s6
6s0
4s0
Matches118
Innings199
Not Out30
Runs5749
High Score161
Average34.01
Strike Rate
100s8
50s32
6s0
4s0
Matches11
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches38
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches110
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches118
Innings0
overs29
Runs128
wickets2
bestinning1/12
bestmatch
Average64.00
econ4.41
Strike Rate87.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.