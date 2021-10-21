                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Saba Karim

Saba Karim
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age54 years, 9 months, 10 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs15
High Score15
Average15.00
Strike Rate32.60
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches34
Innings27
Not Out4
Runs362
High Score55
Average15.73
Strike Rate64.64
100s0
50s1
6s2
4s27
Matches124
Innings102
Not Out15
Runs2305
High Score123
Average26.49
Strike Rate
100s2
50s14
6s0
4s0
Matches120
Innings168
Not Out39
Runs7310
High Score234
Average56.66
Strike Rate
100s22
50s33
6s0
4s0
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches34
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches124
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches120
Innings0
overs6
Runs22
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ3.66
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
