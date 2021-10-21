Saba Karim
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|54 years, 9 months, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|15
|High Score
|15
|Average
|15.00
|Strike Rate
|32.60
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|27
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|362
|High Score
|55
|Average
|15.73
|Strike Rate
|64.64
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|2
|4s
|27
|Matches
|124
|Innings
|102
|Not Out
|15
|Runs
|2305
|High Score
|123
|Average
|26.49
|Strike Rate
|100s
|2
|50s
|14
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|120
|Innings
|168
|Not Out
|39
|Runs
|7310
|High Score
|234
|Average
|56.66
|Strike Rate
|100s
|22
|50s
|33
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|124
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|120
|Innings
|0
|overs
|6
|Runs
|22
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|3.66
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0