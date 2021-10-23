                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Afzaal Haider

Afzaal Haider
NationalityHong Kong
RoleBowlers
Born
Age50 years, 8 months, 12 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches4
Innings4
Not Out1
Runs22
High Score22
Average7.33
Strike Rate42.30
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s4
Matches9
Innings8
Not Out3
Runs37
High Score22
Average7.40
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches7
Innings11
Not Out1
Runs107
High Score21
Average10.70
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches4
Innings4
overs30
Runs227
wickets4
bestinning1/31
bestmatch1/31
Average56.75
econ7.56
Strike Rate45.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches9
Innings0
overs57
Runs373
wickets11
bestinning3/29
bestmatch3/29
Average33.90
econ6.54
Strike Rate31.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches7
Innings0
overs127
Runs464
wickets16
bestinning5/23
bestmatch
Average29.00
econ3.65
Strike Rate47.6
4W0
5W1
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.