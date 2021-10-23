Afzaal Haider
|Nationality
|Hong Kong
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|50 years, 8 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|22
|High Score
|22
|Average
|7.33
|Strike Rate
|42.30
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|4
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|37
|High Score
|22
|Average
|7.40
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|107
|High Score
|21
|Average
|10.70
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|4
|overs
|30
|Runs
|227
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|1/31
|bestmatch
|1/31
|Average
|56.75
|econ
|7.56
|Strike Rate
|45.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|0
|overs
|57
|Runs
|373
|wickets
|11
|bestinning
|3/29
|bestmatch
|3/29
|Average
|33.90
|econ
|6.54
|Strike Rate
|31.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|0
|overs
|127
|Runs
|464
|wickets
|16
|bestinning
|5/23
|bestmatch
|Average
|29.00
|econ
|3.65
|Strike Rate
|47.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0