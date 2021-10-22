Rakesh Madhavan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|45 years, 6 months, 1 day
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|68
|High Score
|37
|Average
|11.33
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|151
|High Score
|60
|Average
|37.75
|Strike Rate
|51.53
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0