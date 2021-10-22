Rory McCann
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|Born
|Age
|37 years, 7 months, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|44
|High Score
|18
|Average
|11.00
|Strike Rate
|57.14
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|3
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|1
|High Score
|1
|Average
|1.00
|Strike Rate
|50.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|1
|High Score
|1
|Average
|1.00
|Strike Rate
|50.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|58
|High Score
|18
|Average
|9.66
|Strike Rate
|51.32
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|4
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|4
|High Score
|4
|Average
|2.00
|Strike Rate
|20.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0