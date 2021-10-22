                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









Rory McCann

Rory McCann
NationalityIreland
Role
Born
Age37 years, 7 months, 13 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches8
Innings5
Not Out1
Runs44
High Score18
Average11.00
Strike Rate57.14
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s3
Matches3
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs1
High Score1
Average1.00
Strike Rate50.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches3
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs1
High Score1
Average1.00
Strike Rate50.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches12
Innings8
Not Out2
Runs58
High Score18
Average9.66
Strike Rate51.32
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s4
Matches1
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs4
High Score4
Average2.00
Strike Rate20.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches8
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches12
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
