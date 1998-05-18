Pathum Nissanka
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 3 months, 6 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|15
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|537
|High Score
|103
|Average
|38.35
|Strike Rate
|43.80
|100s
|1
|50s
|5
|6s
|1
|4s
|50
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|17
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|454
|High Score
|137
|Average
|26.70
|Strike Rate
|78.68
|100s
|1
|50s
|3
|6s
|3
|4s
|51
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|628
|High Score
|75
|Average
|28.54
|Strike Rate
|115.65
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|11
|4s
|61
|Matches
|55
|Innings
|52
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|1341
|High Score
|93
|Average
|26.29
|Strike Rate
|117.73
|100s
|0
|50s
|10
|6s
|24
|4s
|134
|Matches
|53
|Innings
|53
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|1502
|High Score
|137
|Average
|30.65
|Strike Rate
|100s
|2
|50s
|11
|6s
|7
|4s
|144
|Matches
|42
|Innings
|74
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|3982
|High Score
|217
|Average
|61.26
|Strike Rate
|61.29
|100s
|14
|50s
|18
|6s
|23
|4s
|473
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|55
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|53
|Innings
|1
|overs
|3
|Runs
|14
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.66
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|42
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0