Pathum Nissanka

Pathum Nissanka
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBatsman
Born
Age24 years, 3 months, 6 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches9
Innings15
Not Out1
Runs537
High Score103
Average38.35
Strike Rate43.80
100s1
50s5
6s1
4s50
Matches17
Innings17
Not Out0
Runs454
High Score137
Average26.70
Strike Rate78.68
100s1
50s3
6s3
4s51
Matches23
Innings22
Not Out0
Runs628
High Score75
Average28.54
Strike Rate115.65
100s0
50s5
6s11
4s61
Matches55
Innings52
Not Out1
Runs1341
High Score93
Average26.29
Strike Rate117.73
100s0
50s10
6s24
4s134
Matches53
Innings53
Not Out4
Runs1502
High Score137
Average30.65
Strike Rate
100s2
50s11
6s7
4s144
Matches42
Innings74
Not Out9
Runs3982
High Score217
Average61.26
Strike Rate61.29
100s14
50s18
6s23
4s473
Matches9
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches17
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches23
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches55
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches53
Innings1
overs3
Runs14
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.66
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches42
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
