Atse Buurman

Atse Buurman
NationalityNetherlands
Role
Born
Age40 years, 5 months, 3 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches17
Innings11
Not Out2
Runs140
High Score34
Average15.55
Strike Rate78.21
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s15
Matches4
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs0
High Score0
Average0.00
Strike Rate0.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches10
Innings4
Not Out0
Runs8
High Score5
Average2.00
Strike Rate57.14
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches29
Innings20
Not Out2
Runs262
High Score53
Average14.55
Strike Rate
100s0
50s1
6s1
4s35
Matches5
Innings10
Not Out1
Runs176
High Score41
Average19.55
Strike Rate55.00
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s21
Matches17
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches4
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches10
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches29
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches5
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
