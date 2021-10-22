Atse Buurman
|Nationality
|Netherlands
|Role
|Born
|Age
|40 years, 5 months, 3 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|140
|High Score
|34
|Average
|15.55
|Strike Rate
|78.21
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|15
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|0.00
|Strike Rate
|0.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|8
|High Score
|5
|Average
|2.00
|Strike Rate
|57.14
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|20
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|262
|High Score
|53
|Average
|14.55
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|1
|4s
|35
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|176
|High Score
|41
|Average
|19.55
|Strike Rate
|55.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|21
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0