Mark Taylor
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|57 years, 9 months, 28 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|104
|Innings
|186
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|7525
|High Score
|334
|Average
|43.49
|Strike Rate
|41.48
|100s
|19
|50s
|40
|6s
|9
|4s
|727
|Matches
|113
|Innings
|110
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|3514
|High Score
|105
|Average
|32.23
|Strike Rate
|59.47
|100s
|1
|50s
|28
|6s
|7
|4s
|273
|Matches
|178
|Innings
|175
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|5463
|High Score
|105
|Average
|31.57
|Strike Rate
|100s
|1
|50s
|47
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|253
|Innings
|435
|Not Out
|20
|Runs
|17415
|High Score
|334
|Average
|41.96
|Strike Rate
|100s
|41
|50s
|97
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|104
|Innings
|2
|overs
|7
|Runs
|26
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/11
|bestmatch
|1/11
|Average
|26.00
|econ
|3.71
|Strike Rate
|42.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|113
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|178
|Innings
|0
|overs
|3
|Runs
|7
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|2.33
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|253
|Innings
|0
|overs
|25
|Runs
|77
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/4
|bestmatch
|Average
|38.50
|econ
|3.08
|Strike Rate
|75.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0