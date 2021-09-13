                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Mark Taylor

Mark Taylor
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age57 years, 9 months, 28 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches104
Innings186
Not Out13
Runs7525
High Score334
Average43.49
Strike Rate41.48
100s19
50s40
6s9
4s727
Matches113
Innings110
Not Out1
Runs3514
High Score105
Average32.23
Strike Rate59.47
100s1
50s28
6s7
4s273
Matches178
Innings175
Not Out2
Runs5463
High Score105
Average31.57
Strike Rate
100s1
50s47
6s0
4s0
Matches253
Innings435
Not Out20
Runs17415
High Score334
Average41.96
Strike Rate
100s41
50s97
6s0
4s0
Matches104
Innings2
overs7
Runs26
wickets1
bestinning1/11
bestmatch1/11
Average26.00
econ3.71
Strike Rate42.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches113
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches178
Innings0
overs3
Runs7
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ2.33
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches253
Innings0
overs25
Runs77
wickets2
bestinning1/4
bestmatch
Average38.50
econ3.08
Strike Rate75.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
