Mark Waugh
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age57 years, 2 months, 22 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches128
Innings209
Not Out17
Runs8029
High Score153
Average41.81
Strike Rate52.27
100s20
50s47
6s41
4s844
Matches244
Innings236
Not Out20
Runs8500
High Score173
Average39.35
Strike Rate76.90
100s18
50s50
6s57
4s651
Matches434
Innings417
Not Out42
Runs14663
High Score173
Average39.10
Strike Rate
100s27
50s85
6s0
4s0
Matches368
Innings591
Not Out75
Runs26855
High Score229
Average52.04
Strike Rate
100s81
50s133
6s0
4s0
Matches128
Innings128
overs808.5
Runs2429
wickets59
bestinning5/40
bestmatch5/73
Average41.16
econ3.00
Strike Rate82.20
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches244
Innings120
overs614.3
Runs2938
wickets85
bestinning5/24
bestmatch5/24
Average34.56
econ4.78
Strike Rate43.30
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches434
Innings0
overs1155.5
Runs5786
wickets173
bestinning5/24
bestmatch5/24
Average33.44
econ5.00
Strike Rate40.00
4W2
5W1
10W0
Matches368
Innings0
overs2634.4
Runs8525
wickets208
bestinning6/68
bestmatch
Average40.98
econ3.23
Strike Rate76.0
4W0
5W3
10W0
