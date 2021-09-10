Mark Waugh
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|57 years, 2 months, 22 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|128
|Innings
|209
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|8029
|High Score
|153
|Average
|41.81
|Strike Rate
|52.27
|100s
|20
|50s
|47
|6s
|41
|4s
|844
|Matches
|244
|Innings
|236
|Not Out
|20
|Runs
|8500
|High Score
|173
|Average
|39.35
|Strike Rate
|76.90
|100s
|18
|50s
|50
|6s
|57
|4s
|651
|Matches
|434
|Innings
|417
|Not Out
|42
|Runs
|14663
|High Score
|173
|Average
|39.10
|Strike Rate
|100s
|27
|50s
|85
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|368
|Innings
|591
|Not Out
|75
|Runs
|26855
|High Score
|229
|Average
|52.04
|Strike Rate
|100s
|81
|50s
|133
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|128
|Innings
|128
|overs
|808.5
|Runs
|2429
|wickets
|59
|bestinning
|5/40
|bestmatch
|5/73
|Average
|41.16
|econ
|3.00
|Strike Rate
|82.20
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|244
|Innings
|120
|overs
|614.3
|Runs
|2938
|wickets
|85
|bestinning
|5/24
|bestmatch
|5/24
|Average
|34.56
|econ
|4.78
|Strike Rate
|43.30
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|434
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1155.5
|Runs
|5786
|wickets
|173
|bestinning
|5/24
|bestmatch
|5/24
|Average
|33.44
|econ
|5.00
|Strike Rate
|40.00
|4W
|2
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|368
|Innings
|0
|overs
|2634.4
|Runs
|8525
|wickets
|208
|bestinning
|6/68
|bestmatch
|Average
|40.98
|econ
|3.23
|Strike Rate
|76.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|3
|10W
|0