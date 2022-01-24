                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Sanjay Bangar

Sanjay Bangar
NationalityIndia
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age49 years, 10 months, 13 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches12
Innings18
Not Out2
Runs470
High Score100
Average29.37
Strike Rate32.48
100s1
50s3
6s3
4s57
Matches15
Innings15
Not Out2
Runs180
High Score57
Average13.84
Strike Rate75.31
100s0
50s1
6s3
4s14
Matches33
Innings28
Not Out3
Runs381
High Score67
Average15.24
Strike Rate124.50
100s0
50s2
6s17
4s35
Matches112
Innings104
Not Out8
Runs2560
High Score139
Average26.66
Strike Rate
100s3
50s15
6s0
4s0
Matches165
Innings271
Not Out19
Runs8349
High Score212
Average33.13
Strike Rate
100s13
50s49
6s0
4s0
Matches12
Innings14
overs127
Runs343
wickets7
bestinning2/23
bestmatch2/23
Average49.00
econ2.70
Strike Rate108.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches15
Innings14
overs73.4
Runs384
wickets7
bestinning2/39
bestmatch2/39
Average54.85
econ5.21
Strike Rate63.1
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches33
Innings30
overs96.2
Runs709
wickets31
bestinning5/16
bestmatch5/16
Average22.87
econ7.35
Strike Rate18.6
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches112
Innings0
overs710.4
Runs3533
wickets92
bestinning4/35
bestmatch4/35
Average38.40
econ4.97
Strike Rate46.3
4W3
5W0
10W0
Matches165
Innings0
overs3639.3
Runs9341
wickets300
bestinning6/41
bestmatch
Average31.13
econ2.56
Strike Rate72.7
4W0
5W9
10W1
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.