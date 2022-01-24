Sanjay Bangar
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|49 years, 10 months, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|18
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|470
|High Score
|100
|Average
|29.37
|Strike Rate
|32.48
|100s
|1
|50s
|3
|6s
|3
|4s
|57
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|15
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|180
|High Score
|57
|Average
|13.84
|Strike Rate
|75.31
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|3
|4s
|14
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|28
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|381
|High Score
|67
|Average
|15.24
|Strike Rate
|124.50
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|17
|4s
|35
|Matches
|112
|Innings
|104
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|2560
|High Score
|139
|Average
|26.66
|Strike Rate
|100s
|3
|50s
|15
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|165
|Innings
|271
|Not Out
|19
|Runs
|8349
|High Score
|212
|Average
|33.13
|Strike Rate
|100s
|13
|50s
|49
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|14
|overs
|127
|Runs
|343
|wickets
|7
|bestinning
|2/23
|bestmatch
|2/23
|Average
|49.00
|econ
|2.70
|Strike Rate
|108.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|14
|overs
|73.4
|Runs
|384
|wickets
|7
|bestinning
|2/39
|bestmatch
|2/39
|Average
|54.85
|econ
|5.21
|Strike Rate
|63.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|30
|overs
|96.2
|Runs
|709
|wickets
|31
|bestinning
|5/16
|bestmatch
|5/16
|Average
|22.87
|econ
|7.35
|Strike Rate
|18.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|112
|Innings
|0
|overs
|710.4
|Runs
|3533
|wickets
|92
|bestinning
|4/35
|bestmatch
|4/35
|Average
|38.40
|econ
|4.97
|Strike Rate
|46.3
|4W
|3
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|165
|Innings
|0
|overs
|3639.3
|Runs
|9341
|wickets
|300
|bestinning
|6/41
|bestmatch
|Average
|31.13
|econ
|2.56
|Strike Rate
|72.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|9
|10W
|1