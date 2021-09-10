                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Tom Moody

Tom Moody
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age56 years, 10 months, 22 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches8
Innings14
Not Out0
Runs456
High Score106
Average32.57
Strike Rate46.43
100s2
50s3
6s0
4s49
Matches76
Innings64
Not Out12
Runs1211
High Score89
Average23.28
Strike Rate69.31
100s0
50s10
6s18
4s74
Matches366
Innings340
Not Out50
Runs11258
High Score180
Average38.82
Strike Rate
100s18
50s77
6s0
4s0
Matches300
Innings501
Not Out47
Runs21001
High Score272
Average46.25
Strike Rate
100s64
50s94
6s0
4s0
Matches8
Innings9
overs72
Runs147
wickets2
bestinning1/17
bestmatch1/17
Average73.50
econ2.04
Strike Rate216.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches76
Innings66
overs466.1
Runs2014
wickets52
bestinning3/25
bestmatch3/25
Average38.73
econ4.32
Strike Rate53.70
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches366
Innings0
overs1922.2
Runs7717
wickets257
bestinning4/24
bestmatch4/24
Average30.02
econ4.01
Strike Rate44.80
4W4
5W0
10W0
Matches300
Innings0
overs3996.4
Runs11083
wickets361
bestinning7/38
bestmatch
Average30.70
econ2.77
Strike Rate66.4
4W0
5W10
10W2
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.