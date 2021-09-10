Tom Moody
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|56 years, 10 months, 22 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|14
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|456
|High Score
|106
|Average
|32.57
|Strike Rate
|46.43
|100s
|2
|50s
|3
|6s
|0
|4s
|49
|Matches
|76
|Innings
|64
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|1211
|High Score
|89
|Average
|23.28
|Strike Rate
|69.31
|100s
|0
|50s
|10
|6s
|18
|4s
|74
|Matches
|366
|Innings
|340
|Not Out
|50
|Runs
|11258
|High Score
|180
|Average
|38.82
|Strike Rate
|100s
|18
|50s
|77
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|300
|Innings
|501
|Not Out
|47
|Runs
|21001
|High Score
|272
|Average
|46.25
|Strike Rate
|100s
|64
|50s
|94
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|9
|overs
|72
|Runs
|147
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/17
|bestmatch
|1/17
|Average
|73.50
|econ
|2.04
|Strike Rate
|216.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|76
|Innings
|66
|overs
|466.1
|Runs
|2014
|wickets
|52
|bestinning
|3/25
|bestmatch
|3/25
|Average
|38.73
|econ
|4.32
|Strike Rate
|53.70
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|366
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1922.2
|Runs
|7717
|wickets
|257
|bestinning
|4/24
|bestmatch
|4/24
|Average
|30.02
|econ
|4.01
|Strike Rate
|44.80
|4W
|4
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|300
|Innings
|0
|overs
|3996.4
|Runs
|11083
|wickets
|361
|bestinning
|7/38
|bestmatch
|Average
|30.70
|econ
|2.77
|Strike Rate
|66.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|10
|10W
|2