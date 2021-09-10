                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Brad Haddin

Brad Haddin
NationalityAustralia
Role
Born
Age44 years, 10 months, 1 day
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches66
Innings112
Not Out13
Runs3266
High Score169
Average32.98
Strike Rate58.45
100s4
50s18
6s54
4s363
Matches126
Innings115
Not Out16
Runs3122
High Score110
Average31.53
Strike Rate84.24
100s2
50s16
6s71
4s296
Matches34
Innings29
Not Out6
Runs402
High Score47
Average17.47
Strike Rate114.52
100s0
50s0
6s13
4s30
Matches97
Innings91
Not Out13
Runs1747
High Score76
Average22.39
Strike Rate126.22
100s0
50s10
6s67
4s144
Matches235
Innings221
Not Out24
Runs6503
High Score138
Average33.01
Strike Rate
100s9
50s35
6s0
4s0
Matches184
Innings300
Not Out39
Runs9932
High Score169
Average38.05
Strike Rate
100s17
50s56
6s0
4s0
Matches66
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches126
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches34
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches97
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches235
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches184
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
