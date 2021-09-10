Brad Haddin
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Born
|Age
|44 years, 10 months, 1 day
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|66
|Innings
|112
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|3266
|High Score
|169
|Average
|32.98
|Strike Rate
|58.45
|100s
|4
|50s
|18
|6s
|54
|4s
|363
|Matches
|126
|Innings
|115
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|3122
|High Score
|110
|Average
|31.53
|Strike Rate
|84.24
|100s
|2
|50s
|16
|6s
|71
|4s
|296
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|29
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|402
|High Score
|47
|Average
|17.47
|Strike Rate
|114.52
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|13
|4s
|30
|Matches
|97
|Innings
|91
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|1747
|High Score
|76
|Average
|22.39
|Strike Rate
|126.22
|100s
|0
|50s
|10
|6s
|67
|4s
|144
|Matches
|235
|Innings
|221
|Not Out
|24
|Runs
|6503
|High Score
|138
|Average
|33.01
|Strike Rate
|100s
|9
|50s
|35
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|184
|Innings
|300
|Not Out
|39
|Runs
|9932
|High Score
|169
|Average
|38.05
|Strike Rate
|100s
|17
|50s
|56
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|66
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|126
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|97
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|235
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|184
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0