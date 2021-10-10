Nathan Astle
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|50 years, 11 months, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|81
|Innings
|137
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|4702
|High Score
|222
|Average
|37.02
|Strike Rate
|49.60
|100s
|11
|50s
|24
|6s
|39
|4s
|612
|Matches
|223
|Innings
|217
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|7090
|High Score
|145
|Average
|34.92
|Strike Rate
|72.64
|100s
|16
|50s
|41
|6s
|86
|4s
|720
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|74
|High Score
|40
|Average
|24.66
|Strike Rate
|110.44
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|7
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|545
|High Score
|75
|Average
|27.25
|Strike Rate
|115.46
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|13
|4s
|58
|Matches
|377
|Innings
|358
|Not Out
|31
|Runs
|11635
|High Score
|145
|Average
|35.58
|Strike Rate
|100s
|26
|50s
|64
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|171
|Innings
|272
|Not Out
|24
|Runs
|9321
|High Score
|223
|Average
|37.58
|Strike Rate
|100s
|19
|50s
|50
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|81
|Innings
|94
|overs
|948
|Runs
|2143
|wickets
|51
|bestinning
|3/27
|bestmatch
|6/62
|Average
|42.01
|econ
|2.26
|Strike Rate
|111.50
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|223
|Innings
|159
|overs
|808.2
|Runs
|3809
|wickets
|99
|bestinning
|4/43
|bestmatch
|4/43
|Average
|38.47
|econ
|4.71
|Strike Rate
|48.90
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|2
|overs
|6.5
|Runs
|50
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|3/20
|bestmatch
|3/20
|Average
|12.50
|econ
|7.31
|Strike Rate
|10.20
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|13
|overs
|44.5
|Runs
|308
|wickets
|15
|bestinning
|3/20
|bestmatch
|3/20
|Average
|20.53
|econ
|6.86
|Strike Rate
|17.90
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|377
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1814
|Runs
|7396
|wickets
|244
|bestinning
|4/14
|bestmatch
|4/14
|Average
|30.31
|econ
|4.07
|Strike Rate
|44.60
|4W
|6
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|171
|Innings
|0
|overs
|2240.1
|Runs
|4897
|wickets
|150
|bestinning
|6/22
|bestmatch
|Average
|32.64
|econ
|2.18
|Strike Rate
|89.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|2
|10W
|0