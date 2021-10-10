                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Nathan Astle

Nathan Astle
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBatsman
Born
Age50 years, 11 months, 9 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches81
Innings137
Not Out10
Runs4702
High Score222
Average37.02
Strike Rate49.60
100s11
50s24
6s39
4s612
Matches223
Innings217
Not Out14
Runs7090
High Score145
Average34.92
Strike Rate72.64
100s16
50s41
6s86
4s720
Matches4
Innings4
Not Out1
Runs74
High Score40
Average24.66
Strike Rate110.44
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s7
Matches22
Innings22
Not Out2
Runs545
High Score75
Average27.25
Strike Rate115.46
100s0
50s4
6s13
4s58
Matches377
Innings358
Not Out31
Runs11635
High Score145
Average35.58
Strike Rate
100s26
50s64
6s0
4s0
Matches171
Innings272
Not Out24
Runs9321
High Score223
Average37.58
Strike Rate
100s19
50s50
6s0
4s0
Matches81
Innings94
overs948
Runs2143
wickets51
bestinning3/27
bestmatch6/62
Average42.01
econ2.26
Strike Rate111.50
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches223
Innings159
overs808.2
Runs3809
wickets99
bestinning4/43
bestmatch4/43
Average38.47
econ4.71
Strike Rate48.90
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches4
Innings2
overs6.5
Runs50
wickets4
bestinning3/20
bestmatch3/20
Average12.50
econ7.31
Strike Rate10.20
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches22
Innings13
overs44.5
Runs308
wickets15
bestinning3/20
bestmatch3/20
Average20.53
econ6.86
Strike Rate17.90
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches377
Innings0
overs1814
Runs7396
wickets244
bestinning4/14
bestmatch4/14
Average30.31
econ4.07
Strike Rate44.60
4W6
5W0
10W0
Matches171
Innings0
overs2240.1
Runs4897
wickets150
bestinning6/22
bestmatch
Average32.64
econ2.18
Strike Rate89.6
4W0
5W2
10W0
