                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Delyone Borden

Delyone Borden
NationalityBermuda
RoleBatsman
Born
Age37 years, 5 months, 20 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches12
Innings11
Not Out4
Runs98
High Score24
Average14.00
Strike Rate50.25
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s9
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs13
High Score13
Average13.00
Strike Rate52.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches25
Innings23
Not Out5
Runs217
High Score29
Average12.05
Strike Rate47.07
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches4
Innings8
Not Out0
Runs108
High Score19
Average13.50
Strike Rate31.21
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches12
Innings12
overs68.3
Runs392
wickets15
bestinning4/30
bestmatch4/30
Average26.13
econ5.72
Strike Rate27.40
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings1
overs0.5
Runs22
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ26.40
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches25
Innings0
overs156.3
Runs780
wickets28
bestinning4/30
bestmatch4/30
Average27.85
econ4.98
Strike Rate33.50
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches4
Innings0
overs83
Runs276
wickets6
bestinning2/41
bestmatch
Average46.00
econ3.32
Strike Rate83.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.