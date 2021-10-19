Delyone Borden
|Nationality
|Bermuda
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|37 years, 5 months, 20 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|98
|High Score
|24
|Average
|14.00
|Strike Rate
|50.25
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|9
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|13
|High Score
|13
|Average
|13.00
|Strike Rate
|52.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|23
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|217
|High Score
|29
|Average
|12.05
|Strike Rate
|47.07
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|108
|High Score
|19
|Average
|13.50
|Strike Rate
|31.21
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|12
|overs
|68.3
|Runs
|392
|wickets
|15
|bestinning
|4/30
|bestmatch
|4/30
|Average
|26.13
|econ
|5.72
|Strike Rate
|27.40
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|0.5
|Runs
|22
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|26.40
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|0
|overs
|156.3
|Runs
|780
|wickets
|28
|bestinning
|4/30
|bestmatch
|4/30
|Average
|27.85
|econ
|4.98
|Strike Rate
|33.50
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|0
|overs
|83
|Runs
|276
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|2/41
|bestmatch
|Average
|46.00
|econ
|3.32
|Strike Rate
|83.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0