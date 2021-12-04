Rameez Shahzad
|Nationality
|United Arab Emirates
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|34 years, 8 months, 24 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|15
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|691
|High Score
|121
|Average
|53.15
|Strike Rate
|84.57
|100s
|2
|50s
|4
|6s
|17
|4s
|57
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|21
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|449
|High Score
|54
|Average
|24.94
|Strike Rate
|111.13
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|13
|4s
|37
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|460
|High Score
|54
|Average
|24.21
|Strike Rate
|109.52
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|13
|4s
|37
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|33
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|1054
|High Score
|121
|Average
|39.03
|Strike Rate
|74.59
|100s
|2
|50s
|5
|6s
|31
|4s
|75
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|315
|High Score
|74
|Average
|28.63
|Strike Rate
|43.68
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|4
|4s
|36
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|1
|overs
|2
|Runs
|16
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|8.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|1
|overs
|2
|Runs
|16
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|8.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|3
|overs
|15
|Runs
|60
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0