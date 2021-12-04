                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Rameez Shahzad

NationalityUnited Arab Emirates
RoleBatsman
Born
Age34 years, 8 months, 24 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches15
Innings15
Not Out2
Runs691
High Score121
Average53.15
Strike Rate84.57
100s2
50s4
6s17
4s57
Matches22
Innings21
Not Out3
Runs449
High Score54
Average24.94
Strike Rate111.13
100s0
50s1
6s13
4s37
Matches23
Innings22
Not Out3
Runs460
High Score54
Average24.21
Strike Rate109.52
100s0
50s1
6s13
4s37
Matches33
Innings33
Not Out6
Runs1054
High Score121
Average39.03
Strike Rate74.59
100s2
50s5
6s31
4s75
Matches7
Innings12
Not Out1
Runs315
High Score74
Average28.63
Strike Rate43.68
100s0
50s2
6s4
4s36
Matches15
Innings1
overs2
Runs16
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ8.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches22
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches23
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches33
Innings1
overs2
Runs16
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ8.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches7
Innings3
overs15
Runs60
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
