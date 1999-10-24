                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Ghulam Mudassar

Ghulam Mudassar
NationalityPakistan
RoleBowlers
Born
Age22 years, 10 months,
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast Medium
Matches18
Innings5
Not Out2
Runs2
High Score1
Average0.66
Strike Rate40.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches37
Innings14
Not Out6
Runs71
High Score17
Average8.87
Strike Rate71.00
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s6
Matches19
Innings27
Not Out10
Runs57
High Score10
Average3.35
Strike Rate38.77
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s5
Matches18
Innings18
overs59.5
Runs600
wickets15
bestinning3/21
bestmatch3/21
Average40.00
econ10.02
Strike Rate23.9
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches37
Innings37
overs274.3
Runs1677
wickets43
bestinning5/37
bestmatch5/37
Average39.00
econ6.10
Strike Rate38.3
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches19
Innings33
overs545.1
Runs2003
wickets65
bestinning7/52
bestmatch7/109
Average30.81
econ3.67
Strike Rate50.3
4W2
5W2
10W0
