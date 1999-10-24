Ghulam Mudassar
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|22 years, 10 months,
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|2
|High Score
|1
|Average
|0.66
|Strike Rate
|40.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|37
|Innings
|14
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|71
|High Score
|17
|Average
|8.87
|Strike Rate
|71.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|6
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|27
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|57
|High Score
|10
|Average
|3.35
|Strike Rate
|38.77
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|5
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|18
|overs
|59.5
|Runs
|600
|wickets
|15
|bestinning
|3/21
|bestmatch
|3/21
|Average
|40.00
|econ
|10.02
|Strike Rate
|23.9
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|37
|Innings
|37
|overs
|274.3
|Runs
|1677
|wickets
|43
|bestinning
|5/37
|bestmatch
|5/37
|Average
|39.00
|econ
|6.10
|Strike Rate
|38.3
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|33
|overs
|545.1
|Runs
|2003
|wickets
|65
|bestinning
|7/52
|bestmatch
|7/109
|Average
|30.81
|econ
|3.67
|Strike Rate
|50.3
|4W
|2
|5W
|2
|10W
|0