Rajat Patidar
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 2 months, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|39
|Innings
|38
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|1194
|High Score
|112
|Average
|35.11
|Strike Rate
|142.31
|100s
|1
|50s
|9
|6s
|52
|4s
|100
|Matches
|43
|Innings
|42
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|1397
|High Score
|158
|Average
|34.07
|Strike Rate
|94.32
|100s
|3
|50s
|5
|6s
|26
|4s
|162
|Matches
|42
|Innings
|72
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|2911
|High Score
|196
|Average
|42.80
|Strike Rate
|49.82
|100s
|8
|50s
|16
|6s
|7
|4s
|410
|Matches
|39
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|43
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|42
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0