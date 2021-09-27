                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age29 years, 2 months, 23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches39
Innings38
Not Out4
Runs1194
High Score112
Average35.11
Strike Rate142.31
100s1
50s9
6s52
4s100
Matches43
Innings42
Not Out1
Runs1397
High Score158
Average34.07
Strike Rate94.32
100s3
50s5
6s26
4s162
Matches42
Innings72
Not Out4
Runs2911
High Score196
Average42.80
Strike Rate49.82
100s8
50s16
6s7
4s410
Matches39
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches43
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches42
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
