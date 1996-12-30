                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Subhranshu Senapati

Subhranshu Senapati
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age25 years, 7 months, 25 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches26
Innings24
Not Out2
Runs637
High Score67
Average28.95
Strike Rate122.26
100s0
50s3
6s24
4s50
Matches32
Innings28
Not Out4
Runs988
High Score119
Average41.16
Strike Rate76.05
100s2
50s5
6s17
4s72
Matches37
Innings61
Not Out6
Runs1934
High Score173
Average35.16
Strike Rate48.55
100s5
50s7
6s19
4s250
Matches26
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches32
Innings1
overs2
Runs11
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ5.50
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches37
Innings5
overs24
Runs70
wickets1
bestinning1/24
bestmatch1/24
Average70.00
econ2.91
Strike Rate144.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
