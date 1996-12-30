Subhranshu Senapati
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|25 years, 7 months, 25 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|24
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|637
|High Score
|67
|Average
|28.95
|Strike Rate
|122.26
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|24
|4s
|50
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|28
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|988
|High Score
|119
|Average
|41.16
|Strike Rate
|76.05
|100s
|2
|50s
|5
|6s
|17
|4s
|72
|Matches
|37
|Innings
|61
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|1934
|High Score
|173
|Average
|35.16
|Strike Rate
|48.55
|100s
|5
|50s
|7
|6s
|19
|4s
|250
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|1
|overs
|2
|Runs
|11
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|5.50
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|37
|Innings
|5
|overs
|24
|Runs
|70
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/24
|bestmatch
|1/24
|Average
|70.00
|econ
|2.91
|Strike Rate
|144.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0