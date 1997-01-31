                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age25 years, 6 months, 24 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches9
Innings8
Not Out0
Runs135
High Score57
Average16.87
Strike Rate123.85
100s0
50s1
6s5
4s13
Matches84
Innings83
Not Out7
Runs2541
High Score101
Average33.43
Strike Rate132.62
100s1
50s20
6s87
4s249
Matches64
Innings63
Not Out3
Runs3284
High Score187
Average54.73
Strike Rate100.09
100s11
50s16
6s82
4s333
Matches21
Innings36
Not Out1
Runs1349
High Score129
Average38.54
Strike Rate50.84
100s4
50s6
6s15
4s161
Matches9
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches84
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches64
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches21
Innings1
overs0.1
Runs1
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ6.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
