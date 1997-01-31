Ruturaj Gaikwad
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|25 years, 6 months, 24 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|135
|High Score
|57
|Average
|16.87
|Strike Rate
|123.85
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|5
|4s
|13
|Matches
|84
|Innings
|83
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|2541
|High Score
|101
|Average
|33.43
|Strike Rate
|132.62
|100s
|1
|50s
|20
|6s
|87
|4s
|249
|Matches
|64
|Innings
|63
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|3284
|High Score
|187
|Average
|54.73
|Strike Rate
|100.09
|100s
|11
|50s
|16
|6s
|82
|4s
|333
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|36
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|1349
|High Score
|129
|Average
|38.54
|Strike Rate
|50.84
|100s
|4
|50s
|6
|6s
|15
|4s
|161
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|84
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|64
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|1
|overs
|0.1
|Runs
|1
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0