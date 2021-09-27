Mohammed Azharuddeen
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Born
|Age
|28 years, 5 months, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|29
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|598
|High Score
|137
|Average
|22.14
|Strike Rate
|130.85
|100s
|1
|50s
|1
|6s
|29
|4s
|46
|Matches
|36
|Innings
|34
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|692
|High Score
|73
|Average
|23.86
|Strike Rate
|98.85
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|18
|4s
|69
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|37
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|959
|High Score
|112
|Average
|25.91
|Strike Rate
|63.76
|100s
|1
|50s
|5
|6s
|15
|4s
|121
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|36
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0