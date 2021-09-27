                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Mohammed Azharuddeen

Mohammed Azharuddeen
NationalityIndia
Role
Born
Age28 years, 5 months, 2 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches31
Innings29
Not Out2
Runs598
High Score137
Average22.14
Strike Rate130.85
100s1
50s1
6s29
4s46
Matches36
Innings34
Not Out5
Runs692
High Score73
Average23.86
Strike Rate98.85
100s0
50s5
6s18
4s69
Matches22
Innings37
Not Out0
Runs959
High Score112
Average25.91
Strike Rate63.76
100s1
50s5
6s15
4s121
Matches31
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches36
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches22
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
