Mohit Sharma
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 8 months, 5 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|117
|High Score
|45
|Average
|16.71
|Strike Rate
|113.59
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|13
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|168
|High Score
|65
|Average
|24.00
|Strike Rate
|66.93
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|0
|4s
|14
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|435
|High Score
|175
|Average
|36.25
|Strike Rate
|47.85
|100s
|1
|50s
|3
|6s
|1
|4s
|61
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|2
|overs
|1.1
|Runs
|1
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|0.85
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|6
|overs
|24
|Runs
|102
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/53
|bestmatch
|1/53
|Average
|102.00
|econ
|4.25
|Strike Rate
|144.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0