Mohit Sharma

NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age30 years, 8 months, 5 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Matches7
Innings7
Not Out0
Runs117
High Score45
Average16.71
Strike Rate113.59
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s13
Matches7
Innings7
Not Out0
Runs168
High Score65
Average24.00
Strike Rate66.93
100s0
50s1
6s0
4s14
Matches9
Innings12
Not Out0
Runs435
High Score175
Average36.25
Strike Rate47.85
100s1
50s3
6s1
4s61
Matches7
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches7
Innings2
overs1.1
Runs1
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ0.85
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches9
Innings6
overs24
Runs102
wickets1
bestinning1/53
bestmatch1/53
Average102.00
econ4.25
Strike Rate144.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
