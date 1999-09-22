                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Afif Hossain

Afif Hossain
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born
Age22 years, 11 months, 2 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches19
Innings16
Not Out5
Runs481
High Score93
Average43.72
Strike Rate92.32
100s0
50s3
6s7
4s44
Matches47
Innings42
Not Out6
Runs698
High Score52
Average19.38
Strike Rate118.10
100s0
50s2
6s23
4s51
Matches129
Innings116
Not Out16
Runs2222
High Score76
Average22.22
Strike Rate123.71
100s0
50s8
6s86
4s193
Matches85
Innings76
Not Out17
Runs2112
High Score97
Average35.79
Strike Rate86.09
100s0
50s14
6s56
4s172
Matches26
Innings42
Not Out3
Runs1266
High Score142
Average32.46
Strike Rate59.77
100s5
50s3
6s19
4s150
Matches19
Innings7
overs12.4
Runs54
wickets3
bestinning1/0
bestmatch1/0
Average18.00
econ4.26
Strike Rate25.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches47
Innings16
overs24
Runs198
wickets8
bestinning2/9
bestmatch2/9
Average24.75
econ8.25
Strike Rate18.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches129
Innings59
overs101
Runs880
wickets30
bestinning5/21
bestmatch5/21
Average29.33
econ8.71
Strike Rate20.2
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches85
Innings56
overs257.5
Runs1347
wickets35
bestinning5/32
bestmatch5/32
Average38.48
econ5.22
Strike Rate44.2
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches26
Innings35
overs263.5
Runs999
wickets20
bestinning7/66
bestmatch7/66
Average49.95
econ3.78
Strike Rate79.1
4W0
5W1
10W0
