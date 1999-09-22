Afif Hossain
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|22 years, 11 months, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|481
|High Score
|93
|Average
|43.72
|Strike Rate
|92.32
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|7
|4s
|44
|Matches
|47
|Innings
|42
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|698
|High Score
|52
|Average
|19.38
|Strike Rate
|118.10
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|23
|4s
|51
|Matches
|129
|Innings
|116
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|2222
|High Score
|76
|Average
|22.22
|Strike Rate
|123.71
|100s
|0
|50s
|8
|6s
|86
|4s
|193
|Matches
|85
|Innings
|76
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|2112
|High Score
|97
|Average
|35.79
|Strike Rate
|86.09
|100s
|0
|50s
|14
|6s
|56
|4s
|172
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|42
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|1266
|High Score
|142
|Average
|32.46
|Strike Rate
|59.77
|100s
|5
|50s
|3
|6s
|19
|4s
|150
|Matches
|19
|Innings
|7
|overs
|12.4
|Runs
|54
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|1/0
|bestmatch
|1/0
|Average
|18.00
|econ
|4.26
|Strike Rate
|25.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|47
|Innings
|16
|overs
|24
|Runs
|198
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|2/9
|bestmatch
|2/9
|Average
|24.75
|econ
|8.25
|Strike Rate
|18.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|129
|Innings
|59
|overs
|101
|Runs
|880
|wickets
|30
|bestinning
|5/21
|bestmatch
|5/21
|Average
|29.33
|econ
|8.71
|Strike Rate
|20.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|85
|Innings
|56
|overs
|257.5
|Runs
|1347
|wickets
|35
|bestinning
|5/32
|bestmatch
|5/32
|Average
|38.48
|econ
|5.22
|Strike Rate
|44.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|35
|overs
|263.5
|Runs
|999
|wickets
|20
|bestinning
|7/66
|bestmatch
|7/66
|Average
|49.95
|econ
|3.78
|Strike Rate
|79.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0