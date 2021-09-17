                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Ryan Gibson

Ryan Gibson
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age28 years, 7 months, 25 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches25
Innings21
Not Out6
Runs239
High Score53
Average15.93
Strike Rate108.14
100s0
50s1
6s4
4s19
Matches17
Innings17
Not Out0
Runs453
High Score106
Average26.64
Strike Rate83.42
100s1
50s3
6s10
4s46
Matches5
Innings9
Not Out1
Runs144
High Score65
Average18.00
Strike Rate56.91
100s0
50s1
6s0
4s17
Matches25
Innings1
overs1
Runs10
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ10.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches17
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches5
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
