Ryan Gibson
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|28 years, 7 months, 25 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|21
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|239
|High Score
|53
|Average
|15.93
|Strike Rate
|108.14
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|4
|4s
|19
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|17
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|453
|High Score
|106
|Average
|26.64
|Strike Rate
|83.42
|100s
|1
|50s
|3
|6s
|10
|4s
|46
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|144
|High Score
|65
|Average
|18.00
|Strike Rate
|56.91
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|0
|4s
|17
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|10
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|10.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0