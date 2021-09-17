Daniel Hughes
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|33 years, 6 months, 8 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|94
|Innings
|89
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|2076
|High Score
|96
|Average
|27.31
|Strike Rate
|120.90
|100s
|0
|50s
|13
|6s
|50
|4s
|189
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|31
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|1539
|High Score
|152
|Average
|54.96
|Strike Rate
|86.17
|100s
|6
|50s
|7
|6s
|19
|4s
|172
|Matches
|53
|Innings
|100
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|3300
|High Score
|136
|Average
|36.66
|Strike Rate
|46.98
|100s
|7
|50s
|17
|6s
|7
|4s
|435
|Matches
|94
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|53
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0