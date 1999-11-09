                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age22 years, 9 months, 15 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches5
Innings9
Not Out1
Runs339
High Score134
Average42.37
Strike Rate86.04
100s1
50s2
6s2
4s48
Matches6
Innings6
Not Out0
Runs189
High Score49
Average31.50
Strike Rate113.85
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s32
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs0
High Score0
Average0.00
Strike Rate0.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches82
Innings82
Not Out0
Runs2069
High Score99
Average25.23
Strike Rate147.78
100s0
50s17
6s87
4s234
Matches44
Innings44
Not Out3
Runs2316
High Score227
Average56.48
Strike Rate124.98
100s8
50s8
6s57
4s317
Matches34
Innings61
Not Out2
Runs2769
High Score202
Average46.93
Strike Rate81.60
100s9
50s13
6s30
4s387
Matches5
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches6
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches82
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches44
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches34
Innings4
overs6
Runs44
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ7.33
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.