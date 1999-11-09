Prithvi Shaw
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|22 years, 9 months, 15 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|339
|High Score
|134
|Average
|42.37
|Strike Rate
|86.04
|100s
|1
|50s
|2
|6s
|2
|4s
|48
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|189
|High Score
|49
|Average
|31.50
|Strike Rate
|113.85
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|32
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|0.00
|Strike Rate
|0.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|82
|Innings
|82
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|2069
|High Score
|99
|Average
|25.23
|Strike Rate
|147.78
|100s
|0
|50s
|17
|6s
|87
|4s
|234
|Matches
|44
|Innings
|44
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|2316
|High Score
|227
|Average
|56.48
|Strike Rate
|124.98
|100s
|8
|50s
|8
|6s
|57
|4s
|317
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|61
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|2769
|High Score
|202
|Average
|46.93
|Strike Rate
|81.60
|100s
|9
|50s
|13
|6s
|30
|4s
|387
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|82
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|44
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|4
|overs
|6
|Runs
|44
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|7.33
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0