Xavier Bartlett
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|23 years, 8 months, 7 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|154
|High Score
|42
|Average
|30.80
|Strike Rate
|124.19
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|16
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|47
|High Score
|28
|Average
|11.75
|Strike Rate
|46.07
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|1
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|81
|High Score
|25
|Average
|16.20
|Strike Rate
|34.17
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|9
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|22
|overs
|68.1
|Runs
|567
|wickets
|23
|bestinning
|4/30
|bestmatch
|4/30
|Average
|24.65
|econ
|8.31
|Strike Rate
|17.7
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|18
|overs
|136.4
|Runs
|744
|wickets
|21
|bestinning
|3/43
|bestmatch
|3/43
|Average
|35.42
|econ
|5.44
|Strike Rate
|39.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|14
|overs
|227.3
|Runs
|727
|wickets
|26
|bestinning
|5/85
|bestmatch
|7/96
|Average
|27.96
|econ
|3.19
|Strike Rate
|52.5
|4W
|2
|5W
|1
|10W
|0