Xavier Bartlett

Xavier Bartlett
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age23 years, 8 months, 7 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches23
Innings11
Not Out6
Runs154
High Score42
Average30.80
Strike Rate124.19
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s16
Matches18
Innings8
Not Out4
Runs47
High Score28
Average11.75
Strike Rate46.07
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s1
Matches7
Innings10
Not Out5
Runs81
High Score25
Average16.20
Strike Rate34.17
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s9
Matches23
Innings22
overs68.1
Runs567
wickets23
bestinning4/30
bestmatch4/30
Average24.65
econ8.31
Strike Rate17.7
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches18
Innings18
overs136.4
Runs744
wickets21
bestinning3/43
bestmatch3/43
Average35.42
econ5.44
Strike Rate39.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches7
Innings14
overs227.3
Runs727
wickets26
bestinning5/85
bestmatch7/96
Average27.96
econ3.19
Strike Rate52.5
4W2
5W1
10W0
