                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Kaleemullah

Kaleemullah
NationalityOman
RoleBowlers
Born
Age31 years, 8 months,
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches34
Innings20
Not Out10
Runs120
High Score20
Average12.00
Strike Rate107.14
100s0
50s0
6s8
4s6
Matches18
Innings8
Not Out2
Runs64
High Score15
Average10.66
Strike Rate130.61
100s0
50s0
6s6
4s1
Matches18
Innings8
Not Out2
Runs64
High Score15
Average10.66
Strike Rate130.61
100s0
50s0
6s6
4s1
Matches50
Innings29
Not Out13
Runs187
High Score20
Average11.68
Strike Rate100.53
100s0
50s0
6s15
4s9
Matches34
Innings34
overs245
Runs1057
wickets32
bestinning3/43
bestmatch3/43
Average33.03
econ4.31
Strike Rate45.9
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches18
Innings18
overs57.1
Runs386
wickets15
bestinning2/5
bestmatch2/5
Average25.73
econ6.75
Strike Rate22.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches18
Innings18
overs57.1
Runs386
wickets15
bestinning2/5
bestmatch2/5
Average25.73
econ6.75
Strike Rate22.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches50
Innings50
overs371.2
Runs1586
wickets50
bestinning4/28
bestmatch4/28
Average31.72
econ4.27
Strike Rate44.5
4W1
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.