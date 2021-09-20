Kaleemullah
|Nationality
|Oman
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 8 months,
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|20
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|120
|High Score
|20
|Average
|12.00
|Strike Rate
|107.14
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|8
|4s
|6
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|64
|High Score
|15
|Average
|10.66
|Strike Rate
|130.61
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|6
|4s
|1
|Matches
|50
|Innings
|29
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|187
|High Score
|20
|Average
|11.68
|Strike Rate
|100.53
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|15
|4s
|9
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|34
|overs
|245
|Runs
|1057
|wickets
|32
|bestinning
|3/43
|bestmatch
|3/43
|Average
|33.03
|econ
|4.31
|Strike Rate
|45.9
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|18
|overs
|57.1
|Runs
|386
|wickets
|15
|bestinning
|2/5
|bestmatch
|2/5
|Average
|25.73
|econ
|6.75
|Strike Rate
|22.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|50
|Innings
|50
|overs
|371.2
|Runs
|1586
|wickets
|50
|bestinning
|4/28
|bestmatch
|4/28
|Average
|31.72
|econ
|4.27
|Strike Rate
|44.5
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0