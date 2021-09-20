Naseem Khushi
|Nationality
|Oman
|Role
|Born
|Age
|40 years, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|313
|High Score
|42
|Average
|15.65
|Strike Rate
|110.21
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|19
|4s
|18
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|189
|High Score
|29
|Average
|13.50
|Strike Rate
|129.45
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|12
|4s
|9
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|189
|High Score
|29
|Average
|13.50
|Strike Rate
|129.45
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|12
|4s
|9
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|26
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|405
|High Score
|45
|Average
|17.60
|Strike Rate
|103.05
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|25
|4s
|25
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|24
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0