Arun Poulose

Arun Poulose
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age36 years, 1 month2 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches3
Innings3
Not Out0
Runs9
High Score9
Average3.00
Strike Rate64.28
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches12
Innings12
Not Out0
Runs146
High Score42
Average12.16
Strike Rate122.68
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s22
Matches4
Innings4
Not Out0
Runs83
High Score47
Average20.75
Strike Rate68.59
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s10
Matches3
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches12
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches4
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
