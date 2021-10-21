Arun Poulose
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|36 years, 1 month2 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|9
|High Score
|9
|Average
|3.00
|Strike Rate
|64.28
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|146
|High Score
|42
|Average
|12.16
|Strike Rate
|122.68
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|22
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|83
|High Score
|47
|Average
|20.75
|Strike Rate
|68.59
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|10
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0